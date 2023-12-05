Average EA MT5

  • It has a strategy developed by using the Relative Strength Index, Stotastic Oscillator, William's Percent Range and De Marker oscillators together.
  • It gives the best results in EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDCHF parities.
  • It can operate at major parities.
  •  It operates in the H1 period. 
  • Recommended starting balance is $1000. You can also start with $100, but the risk level should be kept low. 
  • Recommended TakeProfitLevel is between (10-50). Recommended StopLossLevel is between (20-100).


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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