Average EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 5 December 2023
- Activations: 20
- It has a strategy developed by using the Relative Strength Index, Stotastic Oscillator, William's Percent Range and De Marker oscillators together.
- It gives the best results in EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDCHF parities.
- It can operate at major parities.
- It operates in the H1 period.
- Recommended starting balance is $1000. You can also start with $100, but the risk level should be kept low.
- Recommended TakeProfitLevel is between (10-50). Recommended StopLossLevel is between (20-100).