XAUUSD Auto Dollar TPSL EA

Experience a new level of automated trading with the FiboGold Edge. This cutting-edge expert advisor is designed to harness market dynamics and deliver smart, risk-managed trade executions on the gold market. With advanced features for adaptive risk management and trade filtering during optimal market sessions, it empowers traders to focus on strategy while the EA takes care of precise entry and exit decisions. Elevate your trading experience with a tool engineered for efficiency, reliability, and performance in today’s dynamic markets.



BOT SET:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NWGfY1PZkOKjodlvdDp-v8dcFmKalvga/view?usp=sharing



you can adjust the TP/SL by $

note: use with ur own risk ;)