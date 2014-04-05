ShoukatSRI Indicator

ShoukatSRI is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to help traders identify potential market trend changes before they fully develop. Using a combination of smoothing techniques and custom signal logic, the indicator processes market data to provide early alerts through clearly defined buy and sell signals.

Key Features:

• Early Trend Detection – The indicator employs advanced algorithms such as SuperSmoother, Gaussian filtering, and ALMA to smooth out market noise and highlight significant movements.

• Custom Signal Logic – Buy signals are generated when the range line crosses from below zero to above zero while the shadow line is above zero. Conversely, sell signals occur when the range line crosses from above zero to below zero and the shadow line is below zero.

• Clear Visual Representation – All signals and indicators are displayed in a separate window with dedicated plots for the range line, shadow range line, and corresponding histogram elements, ensuring a clean and user-friendly interface.

• Versatile Application – Designed for traders of all levels, ShadowRangeIndex can be integrated into your trading strategy as a tool to help monitor potential shifts in market direction.

Please note that while ShoukatSRI is engineered to detect potential trends, it does not guarantee profits. Traders are encouraged to test the indicator within a comprehensive trading plan and use built-in MQL5 support channels for any assistance.

Experience an enhanced approach to market analysis with ShadowRangeIndex and make informed decisions as trends begin to emerge.


