Entry Signal Analyzer

The Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns.

The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart

  1. Statistical Analysis:
  • Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day
  • Tracks success rates and consistency of movements
  • Calculates point movements between high and low prices
  • Maintains statistics for each day of the week separately
     2.Customizable Settings:
  • Adjustable analysis period (default 307 days)
  • Configurable movement thresholds for each hour
  • Customizable visual elements (colors, transparency, text size)
     3.Trading Hour Analysis:
  • Identifies the most consistent trading hours
  • Tracks first, second, and third-hour movements separately
  • Enables/disables specific hours for analysis
  • Shows success rates and total occurrences for each period
  • Helps identify optimal trading hours with consistent price movements
  • Provides statistical evidence for trading decisions
  • Reduces time spent analyzing less profitable trading hours
  • Visual representation makes patterns easily identifiable
  • Historical data  validate some trading strategies
  • Real-time updates of current market conditions
    4.Dashboard Features:
  • Comprehensive information panel showing statistics
  • Daily summaries for each trading day
  • Success rates and consistency metrics
  • Total occurrences and pattern analysis




