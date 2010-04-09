AlphaGold

AlphaGold — The Art of Precision Gold Trading

Explore New Dimensions in Gold Trading

If you’re in search of an EA that promises overnight riches, AlphaGold might not be for you. But if you’re looking to optimize your investment portfolio and achieve steady, consistent returns, AlphaGold is the ideal choice.

AlphaGold is a smart EA designed specifically for gold trading, developed around the volatility characteristics of the gold market. It employs an efficient short-term trading strategy that averages 1 to 2 trades per day, with precise stop-loss points set for each trade.

We do not hold positions for extended periods; the average holding time is between 30 to 60 minutes. Although AlphaGold has parameters for trading time limits, the default setting is for around-the-clock trading, which can be customized based on your preferences.

Live Demonstration:

  • Real-time Signals: Focus on running AlPhaGold and witness its performance.

Strategy & Advantages

  • Short-term Trading: 1 to 2 trades per day with an average holding time of 30 to 60 minutes ensure efficient use of capital.
  • Risk Control: Each order is set with stop-loss points to safeguard capital.
  • Real-time Signals: Over 10 months of real-time signal support validate the strategy’s effectiveness.
  • Independent Order Management: Each order is meticulously managed.
  • Open Parameters: Users can optimize parameters to adapt to different market conditions.
  • Non-Grid or Martingale Strategy: We do not employ high-risk trading strategies.

Technical Features

  • Multi-time Frame Analysis: Combines M15 and H4 time frames to capture micro-trends and macro-trends.
  • Adaptive Strategy: Adjusts trading parameters based on market dynamics to ensure continuous profitability.
  • User-friendly: Easy-to-use interface suitable for traders of all levels.

Why Choose AlphaGold?

  • Professional Development: Based on years of gold trading experience and market research.
  • Continuous Updates: Regularly updated strategies to keep up with market changes.
  • All Brokers Applicable: Not limited to specific brokers.

Notes:

AlphaGold requires a gold spread of less than 20 points. Trading delay is not a strict requirement, but a good trading environment will help reduce trading costs. The minimum deposit requirement is $100, and it is recommended to trade 0.03 lots for every$500 of capital. Time Frame: M15. Trading Instrument: XAUUSD.

Parameter Explanation:

  • Order size: The size of the order to open a position.
  • Automatic order size: The amount to automatically calculate the position size. If set to 0, the position size equals the order size; otherwise, it equals the balance divided by the automatic order size multiplied by the order size.
  • EA id: A Magic Number used to distinguish between different EAs.
  • Mode selection: Choose between built-in parameters or custom parameters.
  • Order comments: Comments on the order.
  • Start trading time [‘hh:mm’]: The time to start trading, formatted as “hh:mm”.
  • End trading time [‘hh:mm’]: The time to stop trading, formatted as “hh:mm”.
  • Sensitivity: A coefficient for establishing the sensitivity of the entry decision. The higher the value, the fewer entry opportunities.
  • Maximum stop loss points: The maximum number of stop-loss points for each order.
  • Calculate the number of bars for sensitivity calculation: The number of bars to look back for the entry decision.
  • Tracking area size: The size of the trailing stop-loss area.
  • Minimum tracking profit point: The minimum number of points for trailing order profit.
  • Track stop loss step size: The step size for trailing stop loss.
  • Use STOP orders: Whether to use pending orders for execution.

With AlphaGold, you can start trading using the built-in parameters, but we also encourage you to customize and optimize parameters based on your personal preferences and market conditions. If needed, you can also contact us to obtain the parameters used for real-time signals.


