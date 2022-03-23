BearTradeEA

BearTradeEA - is a safe MetaТrader 4 trading robot working autonomously on a VPS server or on your computer. The good results are achieved on EURUSD and other pairs, but it can work with all pair.


Trading strategy

The Expert Advisor is designed for normal operation and for the reverse mode operation, does not use martingale, and can increase the deposit.

The EA trades only the market orders.

Trading according to the strategy is performed on H1 and H4 timeframes (as H1 and H4 timeframes are less volatile than short-term chart, and by the way H1 is more profitable), the perfect Forex currency pair for trades is EUR/USD.

So, for the operation according to the strategy, the following Forex indicators are needed (they are all present in any MetaTrader 4 trading terminal right after its installation):

  • Linear Weighted Moving Average,
  • PSAR – the Parabolic SAR indicator,
  • The Stochastic oscillator,
  • The MACD indicator

For ease of perception, the EA draws the template in the strategy tester during testing. The EA works non-stop.

For the correct operation different (Market Execution) accounts with different size of spread are required, 5(4) digit quotes and normal execution of orders, leverage above 1:200 (1:400 and higher recommended), H1 and H4 timeframes, preferably H1.

Below is the description of the settings, that provide the ability to choose the EA operation mode:

  • Lots – selection of lot size
  • StopLoss – stop loss, allowed level of deposit loss in points
  • TakeProfit – total profit from the deal in points
  • Slippage – the value of the slippage
  • Magic – the magic number for orders
  • Tralling – enable/disable trailing the last order of the series
  • Trailing Stop – parameter of order trailing stop
  • Trailing stеp – order trailing stop step
  • Rewers – thte opposite trading (against the signal) used on H1 and according to the currency pair (if it is volatile, then it is better to enable reverse)
  • Timeframe – the period of the chart the EA works on, if set to 0 - then on the current chart period, if = 1 then it works on M1, 5 - M5, etc. , the values are defined in info_timeframe

"Settings entry conditions" - Settings for trade entry

  • CloseBarToOpen – true - enter when the bar closes, if false - enter on the current bar
  • UseParabolic – the Parabolic indicator usage, two options can be set, 'true' is set for precise entry
  • BarsMASaveSignal – the number of bars, after which the deal is opened, once the fast MA crosses the slow MA from bottom to top

"Settings exit conditions" - Settings for trade exit

  • CloseBarToClose – true - exit when the bar closes, if false - exit on the current bar
  • UseMaToClose – usage of the condition of the fast MA crossing the slow MA from below. Two options can be set, depending on the volatility of the currency pair. For example, for EURUSD and other pairs it is set to 'false' to provide precise entry. For the volatile pairs like EURJPY set it to 'true'.
  • UseStochasticToClose – the Stochastic indicator usage, two options can be set, 'true' is set for precise entry

MAFast = "Settings fast MA" - Settings for the fast Moving Average indicator

MAFast = "Settings slow MA" - Settings for the slow Moving Average indicator

MACD = "Setting indicator MACD" - Settings for the MACD indicator

SAR = "Setting indicator PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse system)" - Settings for the Parabolic indicator


Tips on Improving the Results

  • To improve the operation result you can select two parameters, that affect the profit

These are: time frame H1 or H4, lot size, the greater the lot, the higher the profit, but also the drawdown, optimally 0,1-0,5 lot.


Tips on Risk Mitigation

  • During the operation, the main value is lot. The less the lot, the less the risk, optimal
  • If the robot is set on multiple charts, then the Magic should be changed
  • The value of BarsMASaveSignal must be set less than or equal to 5.

You can contact me via email, I will send you the optimized settings for different pairs and timeframes, by default the one for H4 EURUSD without reverse. Each currency pair has separate settings.

Settings of version 1.0 are not optimized, the settings for different pairs can be seen in th first post of the Comments tab.

Version 1.0 differs in that its trailing settings are configured for 4-digit brokers, i.e. 40/5 means 400/50 points to a 5-digit broker. This is fixed in version 2.0, and the optimal parameters have been set for H4 EURUSD.

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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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PairTraider EA
Kirill Voytseshchuk
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Парный трейдинг по-прежнему остается самым безопасным видом трейдинга. В советнике используется интересный информационный индикатор, который показывает силу тренда на конкретной паре в процентах. Также применяются другие индикаторы. Пример на скриншоте. На EURUSD сила бычьего тренда 78%. На USDCHF сила бычьего тренда 70%. Советник открывает позиции на обоих инструментах на sell одинаковым лотом. Закрывает когда числовые значения силы тренда обоих инструментов немного подравнялись, чтобы был пол
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