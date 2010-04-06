Magic Number Analyzer

Running multiple EA's on your account and confused by who's winning and who's loosing?

Try this indicator that report's in real time on the Magic Numbers in your account by reading the History_trades along with the Open_trades.

Note: Manual trades are grouped under Magic Number "0".

For a better visual report, run it on a symbol that you don't execute trades on, switch the history bars to "Line Charts" and set it's color to Black.







