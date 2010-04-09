SUPER NASDAQ QUANT

An innovative and transformative technology in the Forex robot market, Quant NAS100 is an advanced expert advisor that combines artificial intelligence, neural networks, and customized indicators to optimize strategies and maximize results when trading the NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) index.

Technology Highlights

Neural Networks and Machine Learning

Quant NAS100 uses advanced neural networks based on the GPT-4 model to conduct in-depth analyses and continuously improve its operational efficiency. The integration of machine learning allows the robot to identify complex market patterns and adapt its strategies to maximize profits under highly volatile conditions.

Customized Indicators and Their Functions

ATR (Average True Range): Monitors market volatility and automatically adjusts stop loss and take profit levels, ensuring optimized risk management.

Envelopes: Defines overbought and oversold zones to precisely identify reversal opportunities, dynamically adapting to market movements.

Bull Power and Bear Power: Evaluates the strength of buyers and sellers, helping predict potential market trend changes.

RSI (Relative Strength Index): Measures momentum and identifies overbought and oversold zones, enabling the robot to make more precise decisions in bullish or bearish markets.

The combination of these indicators is managed by the neural network to adjust entries and exits with high precision, automatically adapting to market conditions.

Intelligent Risk Management

Quant NAS100 incorporates the Ryan Jones risk management technique, designed to minimize losses while maximizing profits. Through mathematical calculations and adaptive algorithms, the robot executes scalable and high-performance operations.

FOLLOW THESE RECOMMENDATIONS:

Recommended Brokers: Pepperstone, RoboForex, Moneta Markets.

Timeframe: M1.

Asset: NASDAQ 100 (NAS100).

Digits: 1.

Maximum Spread: Up to 30 pips.

Initial Deposit: $500 USD (recommended balance: $1500 for greater security).

NOTE: If you have difficulties configuring backtesting, feel free to request our help via chat.

Additional Features

Operational Ticket on the Chart: Offers the flexibility to switch between manual and automatic operations.

Spread and Time Filters: Prevent unnecessary losses and enhance success chances during favorable trading hours.

Prevent unnecessary losses and enhance success chances during favorable trading hours. Smart Orders: Dynamically adjusted stop loss and take profit levels based on market volatility, ensuring protection and increased gains.

Why Choose SUPER NASDAQ QUANT?

Quant NAS100 is more than just a trading robot—it’s an innovative tool that combines cutting-edge technology, customized indicators, and artificial intelligence to provide a secure and profitable trading experience. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Quant NAS100 is ready to elevate your NASDAQ 100 trading to the next level.

