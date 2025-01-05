Cannon Trend Guide

Cannon Trend EA | Automated Trading Without Emotions

"The market is always in motion — each movement creates opportunity.

The secret lies in wise capital allocation."

What is Cannon Trend EA?

Cannon Trend EA is an MQL5-based Expert Advisor built to remove one of the biggest enemies in trading — human emotion. Every decision is rule-based, consistent, and fully automated.

Real Results — No Filter

The XAUUSD configuration has been running live for 6+ months.

Starting balance 2,000 Total profit 6,000+

Some days: no profit, small losses, drawdown over 50%

End result: 6,000+ profit on a 2,000 account

This is not a highlight reel. The journey included losing streaks, high drawdown periods, and a separate aggressive test that ended in a full loss — documented transparently so you can learn from it.





Getting Started

Download the EA

Cannon Trend EA on MQL5 Market

Download the Setup Guide

PDF Guide (Google Docs)

Download sample .set files

XAUUSD (3-digit broker) A101 · A102 · A103

BTCUSD ·



EURUSD ·



GBPUSD ·



XAUUSD (2-digit broker) default A101 · A102 · A103



These are sample configurations for reference only. Always test and adjust before going live.





Watch It Live

Monitor real trades via Passview:

Login 263400863 Password onlyView@123





A Note on Transparency

High-risk settings were tested from July–September. The result was a loss. Those settings have been retired. The EA is now back on safer, lower-risk configurations — and the results speak for themselves.

Settings shared by Markus Keller are also included as a reference. Special thanks to Cedric Blaine, Leif Arvid, Tomás Elian, and the wider community for their support.

Scam Warning I never send private messages to sell .set files. Any trading-related DM is a scam. Do not send money to anyone claiming to represent this EA.

May we all trade successfully and profitably.





Quick FAQ

Q: Which timeframe should I use? Any timeframe you're comfortable reading. The EA handles the logic.

Q: My broker uses a different digit count (2, 3, 4, or 5). What do I do? For parameters labeled "in points" — remove a zero for fewer digits, add a zero for more. Simple adjustment, works across brokers.

Q: What leverage is recommended? 1:2000 is ideal. Note that some brokers reduce leverage during the day — keep this in mind when running automated strategies.











