For a limited time, grab your copy of Algo Swift EA at a discounted price! With just one chart and minimal setup, you can start trading smarter and faster than ever before.


Step into the future of automated trading with Algo Swift EA, a revolutionary EA designed for precision and performance. This EA is not your typical trading bot—it’s your personal market analyzer, powered by advanced algorithms and smart technology, giving you the edge you need to succeed in any market condition.


How It Works

Algo Swift EA operates on a multi-timeframe analysis strategy, where it combines signals from higher and lower timeframes to confirm trade entries. The EA only initiates trades when signals from different timeframes align, providing higher accuracy and reducing false entries.

This EA is designed to avoid risky strategies like martingale or grid, focusing instead on sustainable, low-risk growth. By relying on smart position sizing, strict drawdown control, and trailing stop mechanisms, Algo Swift EA keeps your capital safe while maximizing profitability.


    • One Chart Simplicity: Attach Algo Swift EA to just one chart (USDCHF) and M15 timeframe , and it will handle everything for you. It’s designed to manage risk and returns seamlessly, so you don’t need to monitor multiple charts.
    • Fully Automated: Set it and forget it. Once configured, Algo Swift EA manages trades, exits, and risk for you, letting you focus on what matters most.
    • No Risky Strategies: This EA operates with no martingale, grid, or high-risk techniques and all trades has SL and TP, making it a safe and reliable choice for all types of traders, including those working with prop firms.


    Features:

    1. News Filter: Automatically halts trading during major news events to avoid volatility.
    2. Advanced Time Control: Set specific hours and days for trading, making the EA adaptable to your schedule and the market.
    3. Drawdown Control: Includes inputs for maximum drawdown, helping you manage risk and protect your account.
    4. Prop Firm Ready: With strict drawdown control and no risky strategies, this EA is ideal for prop firm challenges.


    Setup

    For optimal performance, it’s recommended to run Algo Swift EA on the USDCHF chart, using the M15 timeframe. The EA has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers and performs exceptionally well in volatile markets.

    • Minimum Deposit: $100 for standard setups.
    • Supported Symbols: USDCHF,XAUJPY,XAUAUD,XAUCHF


    Strategy Breakdown

    The core of Algo Swift EA lies in its hybrid AI and price action strategy. By analyzing key price points and historical patterns, the EA detects optimal entry points. Using advanced AI filters, it ensures the highest probability trades are selected, while minimizing risk through smart exit techniques like trailing stops and strict drawdown limits. This powerful combination allows for seamless trading in any condition.


    Get Started

    Take control of your trading with the next generation of automation. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Algo Swift EA offers a plug-and-play solution designed to deliver consistent results. Install it, configure the parameters, and let Algo Swift EA do the rest.





