EA FAQs and Guidance

Frequently Asked Questions





How to Run the EA on a Chart? Attach the EA to a single chart—it can be any symbol or timeframe. The EA will automatically identify and trade on the correct symbol and timeframe.

To add more symbols, update the inputs by entering only the base symbol name, without including any suffix or prefix. For a step-by-step guide, please refer to the blog post : Running Your EA – Full Details Here



How to Update the EA When an Update is Available?

Keeping your EA updated is crucial for optimal performance and access to new features. You can find detailed instructions on updating your EA in the blog post linked : How to Update Your EA – Full Guide





Inputs Details

Below are detailed explanations of the input parameters for the EA. These settings allow you to customize your trading strategy for optimal performance.

Define Symbols for Trading: Specify the currency pairs or instruments you want the EA to trade. For example, "AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDNZD". Make sure these symbols are available in your trading platform.

Specify the currency pairs or instruments you want the EA to trade. For example, "AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDNZD". Make sure these symbols are available in your trading platform. Magic Number: This is a unique identifier for trades opened by the EA. It ensures that the EA can manage its trades without interfering with others. You can set this to any number, like 83370, but ensure it's different for multiple EAs.

This is a unique identifier for trades opened by the EA. It ensures that the EA can manage its trades without interfering with others. You can set this to any number, like 83370, but ensure it's different for multiple EAs. Orders Comment: A custom comment added to each order. This helps you identify the EA's trades in your trading history. Leave blank if not needed.

A custom comment added to each order. This helps you identify the EA's trades in your trading history. Leave blank if not needed. Determine Lot Calculation Method: Choose the method for calculating lot size. Options may include: Based on Balance: The lot size is calculated proportionally to your account balance. Fixed Lot Size: The EA uses a static lot size defined separately.

Choose the method for calculating lot size. Options may include: Trades Risk Percent: This specifies the percentage of your account equity you're willing to risk on each trade. For example, setting it to 4 means risking 4% of equity per trade.

This specifies the percentage of your account equity you're willing to risk on each trade. For example, setting it to 4 means risking 4% of equity per trade. Static Lot Size: A fixed lot size for trades. If you set it to 0.3, every trade will use 0.3 lots regardless of the account balance or risk percentage.

A fixed lot size for trades. If you set it to 0.3, every trade will use 0.3 lots regardless of the account balance or risk percentage. Not Entering New Trade When Reaching This Drawdown (%): If your account's drawdown reaches the specified percentage (e.g., 80%), the EA will stop opening new trades. This helps prevent overtrading during unfavorable market conditions.

If your account's drawdown reaches the specified percentage (e.g., 80%), the EA will stop opening new trades. This helps prevent overtrading during unfavorable market conditions. Close Open Orders When Equity Drawdown Reached: If enabled, the EA will close all open trades once the specified equity drawdown threshold is reached. This is a protective measure to prevent further losses.

If enabled, the EA will close all open trades once the specified equity drawdown threshold is reached. This is a protective measure to prevent further losses. Closing All Trades on Friday: Specify a time on Friday to close all trades. Use a 24-hour format, such as "20" for 8:00 PM. Setting it to "-1" disables this feature.





What's the Best Setfile?

The best setfile for your EA is the default configuration, which is designed to perform well under a variety of market conditions. However, for optimal results:

You can optimize the EA based on your broker's specifications.

We may share additional setfiles in our channels; stay tuned!





How Should I Send My Account Name for a Custom Version?

To provide your account name for a custom version, follow these steps:

Open your trading platform.

Navigate to the section as shown in the picture below.

Copy the name and send it via the MQL5 chat.





How Can I Join the Telegram Channel?

To join our exclusive Telegram channel, please reach out to me via private chat on MQL5. I will personally send you the link to join.





How Can I Ask for New Options and Inputs?

If you have ideas for new features, options, or inputs for the EA, feel free to contact me through the MQL5 message chat. Your suggestions are always welcome!





How Can I Join the MQL5 Channel?

You can directly join our MQL5 channel using the link :Join the MQL5 Channel Here







