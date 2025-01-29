Gold Centa Pro MT4

5

In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. GoldCenta EA is a strategy that uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of martingale and grid techniques. It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results.

The key advantage of this EA is that you can start trading with a minimum initial deposit of $100, provided you use a Cent account. For a 0.01 lot size, increasing it to 0.1 requires at least $1,000 in a Cent account. While this is recommended, it is not mandatory. Alternatively, to trade with only 1% of your capital, you should deposit at least $300, though this is also not mandatory.

The special price of $30 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $30. The final price for Gold Centa Pro EA will be$480. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. NEXT PRICE : $60

The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of digits. It does not interfere with manual trading or the trading of other advisors. It only works with its own orders and provides all the necessary information about them as needed.

Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Also, please make yourself familiar with and understand how this Robot works, then only use it in a real account.

When testing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, you should take into account the limitation on the maximum number of orders for the selected broker. If it is exceeded, the EA will not place a single order!


How to configure the money management parameters?

  • Utilize an Exness  or HFM Broker cent account  to convert $100 to $10,000 (cents).


" After your own testing, deposit a minimum of $1,000 and use the Gold Centa Pro EA on accounts such as Classic, ECN, Standard, PRO, Hedging, Zero, and Premium. This is a limited-time offer, so buy quickly, as the EA price will increase in the future."


GoldCenta EA Setup :

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe any recommend 5M 
Setting Default  
Manual & set files contact me after purchase to receive the and otherset files 
Brokers Any - (Recommended   Exness.com  - HFM CENT Account)
MinimumDeposit  Recommend $100 For cent 10000


We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.


The advantages of the Expert:


  • Suitable for CENT ACCOUNT 
  • Use of the Latest Programming Technologies 
  • Extensive Customization and Optimization Options  
  • Unique Proprietary Methods and Developments 
  • High Accuracy, Stability, and Efficiency
  • Successfully Tested on History, with Low Drawdowns 
  • Easy to Install


I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

  • If you have never used the EA before, you should write a request in the "Comments" section asking for instructions on how to use it. I will show and teach you how to use it.


These EAs systems can automate your trading. While traders of all experience levels can use this system, it can be beneficial to first trade on a demo account until you become consistent and confident enough to go live.


No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion. Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not



İncelemeler 1
Manuel Gonzalez
157
Manuel Gonzalez 2025.03.07 02:46 
 

I want to state that I have purchased the GOLD CENTA PRO EA and have tested it on my VPS in my account and so far everything has been profitable. I am very happy with the performance of this EA and also with the excellent service from its owner; who has guided me throughout the process and has given me good guidelines for the management of the EA, as well as even helped me to install the VPS where the bot is currently located. Please, Mr. owner of the EA, I formally request that you grant me free of charge, as you have stated; the same GOLD CENTA PRO EA in MT5. I am very grateful to you.


İncelemeye yanıt