HFT Bot

This is a HFT bot based on a real market-making algorithm. The strategy continuously offers BID-ASK quotes and aims to capture the spread by executing several trades in a day. As with all HFT algorithms, it is essential to run this strategy with a low slippage broker for optimal performance. The tightness of the bid-ask quotes can be set and optimised for your broker's specification, tighter spreads will have higher frequencies. The bot can be attached to any time-frame chart M1, H1, D1 etc. Suitable for NEWS trading due to it's accurate trade time execution feature.

Recommended symbols: US30, USTEC, YEN forex pairs and other volatile instruments. DM me for the whitepaper of the strategy or any further details.

NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS

This bot is a market-making strategy meant for individuals who understand market-making and want to manage risk using Stop Loss.


Special Features

  • Stop Loss Risk Management
Set custom stop loss distance for trade risk management
  • Trade Filter
Moving average filter can avoid inventory risk and continuous losses when market is trending in opposite direction. It will also filter the trades with the existing trend
  • Advanced Time Management
Configure the EA for high volatility moments like the market-open, high impact news by using time settings accurate to the minute. Wider spreads during volatile times is beneficial for market-making strategies

Input Parameters

  • Bid-Ask Quote Width Factor
This factor determines the tightness of the bid-ask spread of the market making strategy. It is a number between 1 to 10 with 1 being the tightest spreads and hence highest frequency. If broker spread+commission is too high, a higher value needs to be used for the width factor
  • Trade Lot Size
Determines the volume per trade
  • Start and End times
Determines the active market hours for bot operation. The times can be set accurate to the minute
  • Stop Loss Settings
Set the Stop Loss distance in points. Stop Loss can be toggled on/off
  • Filter Settings
Moving average filter can be toggled on/off. Available moving average methods are Exponential, Simple, Smoothed and Linear Weighted. The timeframe for the moving average can be same as chart or any of the available MT5 options. The default period is 14 and can be changed
    • EA Identification Parameters
    Positive number to uniquely identify the trades placed by this EA. Particularly useful when there are multiple EAs running on the same symbol



    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Excessive leverage can result in losses, even with a profitable strategy. Backtest results are optimised and do not guarantee future performance. An EA may also incur losses due to glitches or incorrect inputs. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


    Filtro:
    Relaxeds
    19
    Relaxeds 2025.09.03 20:08 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    hi001
    60
    hi001 2025.08.18 10:14 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Jejomar Erebaren
    235
    Jejomar Erebaren 2025.04.12 13:26 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    MxJx
    14
    MxJx 2025.03.26 19:23 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Peter Roditsch
    231
    Peter Roditsch 2025.03.18 16:15 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    [Eliminato] 2025.03.07 03:05 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    ScottWhidbey
    136
    ScottWhidbey 2025.02.11 01:18 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Jonatan Enrique Casanova
    150
    Jonatan Enrique Casanova 2025.01.04 16:05 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    nunovski
    283
    nunovski 2024.12.24 17:39 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Rispondi alla recensione