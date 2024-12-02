Lucky Bot

Lucky Bot: The Ultimate USD/JPY Trend-Following Solution

Version: 1.07
Category: Trend-Following EA
Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
Supported Pair: USD/JPY

Description

Lucky Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade exclusively on the USD/JPY pair on H1 charts. This bot leverages advanced trend-following strategies to maximize profits while managing risks effectively. It is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, fully automated solution with proven results.

Backtest Results (2024.06.11 – 2024.11.29)

  • Initial Deposit: $100
  • Net Profit: $2,613.94
  • Profit Factor: 7.38
  • Maximum Drawdown: $748.34 (42.30%)
  • Total Trades: 14
  • Profitable Trades: 5 (35.71%)
  • Losing Trades: 9 (64.29%)
  • Average Profit per Winning Trade: $604.68
  • Average Loss per Losing Trade: $-45.50
  • Largest Winning Trade: $1,116.43
  • Largest Losing Trade: $-133.88

Key Insights:

  • While the number of losing trades exceeds winning trades, the high average profit ensures an overall positive net gain.
  • The bot demonstrates exceptional profitability during strong market trends.
  • [Include the performance chart extracted from the backtest here for added credibility.]

Key Features

Exclusive Strategy

  • Specifically designed for USD/JPY, optimized to detect trends and execute trades with precision on H1 charts.

Built-In Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to protect your capital.

Recommended Lot Size:

  • Suggested: Calculate the lot size as capital × 0.002.
    • Example: With a balance of $500, the suggested lot size is 0.1.
  • Maximum Allowed Lot Size: 0.004. Operating with a higher lot size is at your own risk. However, sticking to the recommended calculation is advised for controlled risk management.

No Minimum Deposit Requirement

  • Start with as little as $20 and scale as your capital grows.

Pricing

  • Annual License: $999
  • Special Offers:
    • Monthly: $120/month
    • Quarterly: $300/3 months
    • Semi-Annual: $550/6 months

Responsibilities & Disclaimer

User Responsibilities:

  • The user is responsible for ensuring proper installation and setup of the bot.
  • The user must adhere to the recommended lot size and risk management guidelines.

Disclaimer:

  • No Guarantees: Lucky Bot does not guarantee specific results, as market conditions may vary.
  • Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Historical performance is not indicative of future results.
  • User Discretion: Operating with lot sizes above the recommended value or deviating from the guidelines provided is at the user’s own risk.

MetaTrader Market Protection:

  • Purchases made through the MetaTrader Market ensure the bot is protected and linked to the buyer's account, preventing unauthorized use.
  • The license will remain valid only during the purchased subscription period.

How It Works

  1. Purchase Lucky Bot through MetaTrader Market.
  2. The bot will automatically activate and be tied to your MetaTrader account.
  3. You can use Lucky Bot during the purchased subscription period. After that, you’ll need to renew the subscription to continue using it.

Why Choose Lucky Bot?

  • Proven Performance: Based on realistic and optimized backtest results.
  • Fully Automated: Set it up in minutes and let Lucky Bot handle everything for you.
  • Secure and Reliable: MetaTrader Market ensures the bot is protected and linked to your account.
  • Flexible Usage: No minimum deposit requirement and clear recommendations for lot size calculation.

How to Install Lucky Bot

  1. Purchase Lucky Bot from MetaTrader Market.
  2. Download the .ex4 file directly from the Market.
  3. Copy it into the Experts folder in MetaTrader 4.
  4. Restart MetaTrader 4.
  5. Drag and drop Lucky Bot onto the USD/JPY (H1) chart.


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Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Everest Ultimatum
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
Overview It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Immunity to the large delay and the size of the spread. ‌ ‌Monitoring of my accounts : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael How it works The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then it determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pa
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