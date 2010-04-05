Lucky Bot
- Experts
- Raul Lopez Flores
- Versione: 1.7
- Attivazioni: 5
Lucky Bot: The Ultimate USD/JPY Trend-Following Solution
Version: 1.07
Category: Trend-Following EA
Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
Supported Pair: USD/JPY
Description
Lucky Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade exclusively on the USD/JPY pair on H1 charts. This bot leverages advanced trend-following strategies to maximize profits while managing risks effectively. It is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, fully automated solution with proven results.
Backtest Results (2024.06.11 – 2024.11.29)
- Initial Deposit: $100
- Net Profit: $2,613.94
- Profit Factor: 7.38
- Maximum Drawdown: $748.34 (42.30%)
- Total Trades: 14
- Profitable Trades: 5 (35.71%)
- Losing Trades: 9 (64.29%)
- Average Profit per Winning Trade: $604.68
- Average Loss per Losing Trade: $-45.50
- Largest Winning Trade: $1,116.43
- Largest Losing Trade: $-133.88
Key Insights:
- While the number of losing trades exceeds winning trades, the high average profit ensures an overall positive net gain.
- The bot demonstrates exceptional profitability during strong market trends.
- [Include the performance chart extracted from the backtest here for added credibility.]
Key Features
Exclusive Strategy
- Specifically designed for USD/JPY, optimized to detect trends and execute trades with precision on H1 charts.
Built-In Risk Management
- Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to protect your capital.
Recommended Lot Size:
- Suggested: Calculate the lot size as capital × 0.002.
- Example: With a balance of $500, the suggested lot size is 0.1.
- Maximum Allowed Lot Size: 0.004. Operating with a higher lot size is at your own risk. However, sticking to the recommended calculation is advised for controlled risk management.
No Minimum Deposit Requirement
- Start with as little as $20 and scale as your capital grows.
Pricing
- Annual License: $999
- Special Offers:
- Monthly: $120/month
- Quarterly: $300/3 months
- Semi-Annual: $550/6 months
Responsibilities & Disclaimer
User Responsibilities:
- The user is responsible for ensuring proper installation and setup of the bot.
- The user must adhere to the recommended lot size and risk management guidelines.
Disclaimer:
- No Guarantees: Lucky Bot does not guarantee specific results, as market conditions may vary.
- Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Historical performance is not indicative of future results.
- User Discretion: Operating with lot sizes above the recommended value or deviating from the guidelines provided is at the user’s own risk.
MetaTrader Market Protection:
- Purchases made through the MetaTrader Market ensure the bot is protected and linked to the buyer's account, preventing unauthorized use.
- The license will remain valid only during the purchased subscription period.
How It Works
- Purchase Lucky Bot through MetaTrader Market.
- The bot will automatically activate and be tied to your MetaTrader account.
- You can use Lucky Bot during the purchased subscription period. After that, you’ll need to renew the subscription to continue using it.
Why Choose Lucky Bot?
- Proven Performance: Based on realistic and optimized backtest results.
- Fully Automated: Set it up in minutes and let Lucky Bot handle everything for you.
- Secure and Reliable: MetaTrader Market ensures the bot is protected and linked to your account.
- Flexible Usage: No minimum deposit requirement and clear recommendations for lot size calculation.
How to Install Lucky Bot
- Purchase Lucky Bot from MetaTrader Market.
- Download the .ex4 file directly from the Market.
- Copy it into the Experts folder in MetaTrader 4.
- Restart MetaTrader 4.
- Drag and drop Lucky Bot onto the USD/JPY (H1) chart.