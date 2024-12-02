Lucky Bot

Lucky Bot: The Ultimate USD/JPY Trend-Following Solution

Version: 1.07
Category: Trend-Following EA
Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
Supported Pair: USD/JPY

Description

Lucky Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade exclusively on the USD/JPY pair on H1 charts. This bot leverages advanced trend-following strategies to maximize profits while managing risks effectively. It is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, fully automated solution with proven results.

Backtest Results (2024.06.11 – 2024.11.29)

  • Initial Deposit: $100
  • Net Profit: $2,613.94
  • Profit Factor: 7.38
  • Maximum Drawdown: $748.34 (42.30%)
  • Total Trades: 14
  • Profitable Trades: 5 (35.71%)
  • Losing Trades: 9 (64.29%)
  • Average Profit per Winning Trade: $604.68
  • Average Loss per Losing Trade: $-45.50
  • Largest Winning Trade: $1,116.43
  • Largest Losing Trade: $-133.88

Key Insights:

  • While the number of losing trades exceeds winning trades, the high average profit ensures an overall positive net gain.
  • The bot demonstrates exceptional profitability during strong market trends.
  • [Include the performance chart extracted from the backtest here for added credibility.]

Key Features

Exclusive Strategy

  • Specifically designed for USD/JPY, optimized to detect trends and execute trades with precision on H1 charts.

Built-In Risk Management

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to protect your capital.

Recommended Lot Size:

  • Suggested: Calculate the lot size as capital × 0.002.
    • Example: With a balance of $500, the suggested lot size is 0.1.
  • Maximum Allowed Lot Size: 0.004. Operating with a higher lot size is at your own risk. However, sticking to the recommended calculation is advised for controlled risk management.

No Minimum Deposit Requirement

  • Start with as little as $20 and scale as your capital grows.

Pricing

  • Annual License: $999
  • Special Offers:
    • Monthly: $120/month
    • Quarterly: $300/3 months
    • Semi-Annual: $550/6 months

Responsibilities & Disclaimer

User Responsibilities:

  • The user is responsible for ensuring proper installation and setup of the bot.
  • The user must adhere to the recommended lot size and risk management guidelines.

Disclaimer:

  • No Guarantees: Lucky Bot does not guarantee specific results, as market conditions may vary.
  • Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Historical performance is not indicative of future results.
  • User Discretion: Operating with lot sizes above the recommended value or deviating from the guidelines provided is at the user’s own risk.

MetaTrader Market Protection:

  • Purchases made through the MetaTrader Market ensure the bot is protected and linked to the buyer's account, preventing unauthorized use.
  • The license will remain valid only during the purchased subscription period.

How It Works

  1. Purchase Lucky Bot through MetaTrader Market.
  2. The bot will automatically activate and be tied to your MetaTrader account.
  3. You can use Lucky Bot during the purchased subscription period. After that, you’ll need to renew the subscription to continue using it.

Why Choose Lucky Bot?

  • Proven Performance: Based on realistic and optimized backtest results.
  • Fully Automated: Set it up in minutes and let Lucky Bot handle everything for you.
  • Secure and Reliable: MetaTrader Market ensures the bot is protected and linked to your account.
  • Flexible Usage: No minimum deposit requirement and clear recommendations for lot size calculation.

How to Install Lucky Bot

  1. Purchase Lucky Bot from MetaTrader Market.
  2. Download the .ex4 file directly from the Market.
  3. Copy it into the Experts folder in MetaTrader 4.
  4. Restart MetaTrader 4.
  5. Drag and drop Lucky Bot onto the USD/JPY (H1) chart.


