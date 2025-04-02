TradeViz

This tool is designed to visualize the position and trades history and its information, such as the entry and exit points, sizes of the trades, Reward to risk ratio, Risk percent, Profit, Target and stop-loss on the chart. it makes showing trades on the chart more informative and easier to use. it's a strategic tool that enhances your trading experience on MT5 platforms. By providing a clear visual representation of your trades and customizable settings, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and refine their strategies by reviewing past trades info and understand their trading patterns. As a trader, this tool serves as a trading journal, visually mapped onto the chart.

This tool useful in your trading journal. you can take screenshot of your position, entry, target and stop-loss so you have a visual representation of the trade then you can save it in the journal. And you can visualize EA's trade with associated risks and reward to risk ratio for a clear understanding of the open position.

To show the trades history, open the chart then Right mouse click on the chart and active "Trade History". Click on the arrows of old trade to view it, click on the same trade arrows to hide the object or press "H" keyboard button.

Attention: You can download the Demo version here TradeVis Tri

Key features:

  • Visualizes levels of trade history on the chart with details such as entry price, stop-loss, and profit levels.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit values in pips, points and account currency.
  • Risk to reward ratio and risk percent.
  • Works with any trading instrument (Forex, CFD and others).

Inputs list:

  • Target_Color: the color of the profit zone.
  • Stop_Color: the color of the loss zone.
  • Lines_Color: the open level color.
  • font_size: the font size of the text.
  • Opacity_percent: transparency value 0% - 100%.
  • Initial or final Target-profit: to set the TP when the trade opened or when it closed.
  • Initial or final Stop-loss: to set the SL when the trade opened or when it closed.
  • Hide: press "H" to hide the history object.
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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TradeViz Tri
Ebdallh Aljlwaxh
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This tool is designed to visualize the position and trades history and its information, such as the entry and exit points, sizes of the trades, Reward to risk ratio, Risk percent, Profit, Target and stop-loss on the chart. it makes showing trades on the chart more informative and easier to use. it's a strategic tool that enhances your trading experience on MT5 platforms. By providing a clear visual representation of your trades and customizable settings, it empowers traders to make informed deci
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