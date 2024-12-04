The SSFx Manual Backtester EA revolutionizes manual strategy testing in MQL5's strategy tester by offering an intuitive, feature-rich interface for managing trades with ease. Testing manual strategies has traditionally been cumbersome, but this tool simplifies the process, allowing traders to simulate forward testing using historical data as though trading in real-time.

Key Features:

Add Trades Seamlessly: Click the "Add Trade" button to temporarily pause the strategy tester, giving you time to place your trade.

Click the "Add Trade" button to temporarily pause the strategy tester, giving you time to place your trade. Modify Trade Parameters: Adjust entry price, volume (as a percentage or in lots), stop loss, and take profit. Choose to omit stop loss or take profit. Set stop loss and take profit lines to trail the price at a specified number of pips. Configure the entry line to follow the price at a specific distance. (Note: trailing applies to lines, not orders, in the current version.) Future updates will include trailing orders and positions.

Simplified Trade Management: Buttons for closing all positions and canceling all orders. Dedicated tables for managing open orders and positions, allowing you to modify or close individual trades with precision.

Efficient Simulation: Forward test your strategy with real price movements, without the bias of knowing future price action. Perfect for developing an unaffected trading plan.

Forward test your strategy with real price movements, without the bias of knowing future price action. Perfect for developing an unaffected trading plan. Weekend Strategy Testing: Test your manual trading strategies even when the markets are closed.

Limitations in Demo Version:

The demo version allows for testing with a maximum of 5 deals (opening or closing positions). Upgrade to the full version for unrestricted access.

Take your manual trading strategy testing to the next level with SSFx Manual Backtester EA—the ultimate tool for serious traders.

IMPORTANT: This tool is specifically designed to work in the strategy tester. Even though most features can be used in live trading also this is neither tested nor recommended.



