Simplify Trade Management with the SSFx Hedge Manager

The SSFx Hedge Manager is a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline your trading experience by managing open positions through smart hedging techniques. It uses profits from winning trades to close out losing ones gradually, helping you minimize losses and maximize overall efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, this EA makes trade management seamless and stress-free.

Key Features

Automated Hedging:

The EA actively balances your trades by hedging opposing positions. It ensures that your exposure stays within the desired limits, reducing risk and maintaining account stability. Profit Allocation:

Once a trade hits your specified profit target, the EA reserves a portion of the profit and applies the rest to reduce losing positions, helping you exit losing trades strategically without impacting your winning trades. Dynamic Trade Adjustment:

With features like Spread Mode and Capacity Control, the EA adjusts to market conditions, tailoring its hedging and rebalancing actions to align with your risk management preferences. User-Friendly Interface:

The EA comes with a configurable UI panel, allowing for dynamic parameter adjustments and real-time monitoring of your long and short trade volumes, as well as reserve allocations for managing losses. Customizable Settings:

With extensive options for volume, spread, and capacity control, the SSFx Hedge Manager adapts to various trading styles and strategies, ensuring you retain control over your trades.

Important Notes

Trade Management Only :

This EA does not execute trades; instead, it automates the management of existing trades.

Live Market Use :

Since the EA does not open trades on its own, it cannot be backtested using the standard MT5 Strategy Tester. To test its functionality, you can pair it with the SSFx Manual Backtester, which allows you to place trades while this EA manages them in the background.

Single-Symbol Focus:

The EA operates on the currency pair of the chart it’s attached to. To manage trades across multiple pairs, simply attach the EA to additional charts.

Why Choose the SSFx Hedge Manager?

This EA is not a trading strategy—it’s a trade management tool designed to assist traders in efficiently handling their trades. By automating hedging, profit allocation, and dynamic adjustments, the SSFx Hedge Manager takes the guesswork out of trade management and lets you focus on strategy and execution.

Take control of your trading portfolio today with the SSFx Hedge Manager! For assistance or optimization tips, refer to the detailed setup guide or reach out directly.

Note: Upcoming versions for MT4 and cTrader will expand functionality across multiple platforms.