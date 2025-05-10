Wild Phoenix

Wild Phoenix is a highly specialized scalper that excels in high-frequency trading. Utilizing advanced and sophisticated technology, it can monitor the markets in real-time, accurately identifying moments of maximum volatility. Its strategy is based on the ability to capitalize on every market fluctuation, even the most sudden ones, turning them into concrete profit opportunities.

Operating with speed and millimetric precision, Wild Phoenix positions itself as a key player in a sector where timing and efficiency make all the difference. It is this combination of technological innovation and strategic skill that allows it to navigate the most dynamic markets with agility, maximizing results in every trade.

NO MARTINGALE; NO GRID; NO OTHER RECOVERY MECHANISM

I recommend using it with a Standard account Zero commissions and spread of no more than 10. Here are the parameters:

[ EA Information ]

  • Preset Info: Information regarding the parameters in use.
  • Magic Number: A unique identification code used to distinguish orders opened by this EA from other trading systems active on the same account (Default: 1973).
  • EA Comment: A customizable comment that accompanies each opened order, usually used to include information such as the name of the EA and the version in use.

[ Trade Customization ]

  • Trade Type: Specifies which types of orders can be opened (e.g., buy only, sell only, or both). Allows for strategy adaptation to the market (Default: All).
  • Direction: Indicates whether orders should follow the trend (Trend) or go against it (Contrarian). Useful for customized strategies based on market type (Default: Contrarian).
  • Max Orders Per Bar: Limits the maximum number of orders that can be opened during the formation of a single candle. Prevents overloading the market with too many simultaneous orders (Default: 5).

[ Strategy Volume ]

  • Risk Percentage: The percentage of risk in relation to the balance and the number of pips to be calculated.
  • Risk Pips Calculation: The number of pips to consider for size calculation.
  • Minimum Volume: The minimum allowed volume for each trade, ensuring that orders meet broker requirements (Default: 0.01).
  • Maximum Volume: The maximum allowed volume for each trade, useful for limiting exposure in highly volatile markets (Default: 10.0).

[ Stop Levels ]

  • Take Profit: The level in pips at which the trade will be automatically closed once the desired profit is reached. A value of 0 disables this function (Default: 100 pips).
  • Stop Loss: The level in pips that determines the maximum allowable loss before automatically closing the trade. A value of 0 disables this function (Default: 50 pips).
  • Max Spread: Limits the maximum acceptable spread for opening a trade, avoiding entering the market under excessively high cost conditions (Default: 10 pips).
  • Slippage: Defines the maximum acceptable price variation margin during order execution, reducing the impact of rapid market fluctuations (Default: 10).
  • Break Even Activation: Distance at which the stop loss will be moved to the new value calculated with the profit point.
  • Break Even Profit Points: If break even is activated, these points will be added to the opening price, and the stop loss will be moved to its value.
  • Trailing Activation: The distance required to be reached before the trailing stop loss is activated.
  • Trailing Distance: Minimum distance in pips between the current price and the trailing stop level. Preserves profits and limits losses (Default: 25 pips).
  • Pending Order Offset: Distance in pips at which pending orders are placed relative to the current price. Helps avoid premature executions (Default: 25).

[ Confirmation ]

  • Bollinger Bands and RSI: These conditions can be enabled to confirm price volatility.
  • Periods and Overbought/Oversold Levels: Configuration values for indicators and their respective levels for exhaustion zones.
  • Minimum Candle Size: Minimum candle size required to validate an entry signal, useful for avoiding trades on irrelevant market movements (Default: 200).

[ Working Time ]

  • Start Hour: Start time of the EA's operation, in 24-hour format. Allows limiting operations to specific times of the day (Default: 0).
  • Start Minute: Exact minute when operations begin, for greater precision in time management (Default: 0).
  • End Hour: End time of the operation, in 24-hour format. Allows excluding less favorable trading hours (Default: 23).
  • End Minute: Exact minute when operations end, providing detailed time management (Default: 59).

By adjusting the "Minimum Candle Size" parameter, false starts can be significantly filtered out. It is recommended to use Wild Phoenix on 5-minute charts or lower.
I provide support via chat on Telegram: https://t.me/LeonardoCiaccio


