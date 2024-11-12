EA Budak Ubat Pro
- Experts
- Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
- 버전: 1.81
- 업데이트됨: 15 5월 2025
- 활성화: 5
How it Works
When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter.No existing positions on the chart:
- If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade.
- If bearish, it enters a sell trade.
- Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss).
- The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user.
- It enters a trade based on the candle, calculates the lot size using the martingale method, and sets a Stop Loss if the variable is > 0.
- Every New Bar: Analyzes on every new candle; enters trades only after a new candle appears, following distance settings for the new layer.
- Every Tick: Enters trades immediately when attached and a new layer immediately when the order distance is met.
- Default mode: Buy & Sell.
- Optionally configured to operate only in Buy or Sell.
Determines the first trade direction if no positions exist. Options include:
- Classic Candle (Bull/Bear)
- SMA
- Initial Lot Size: Defines the size for the first order.
- Martingale Multiplier: Increases lot size after the first trade based on the multiplier value.
- Defines the Take Profit for the EA if configured.
- Minimum/Maximum Distance: Defines the range between orders.
- Distance Increment Between Orders: Increases the distance for each additional layer.
- Sets the maximum number of orders the EA can open in one direction.
🚀 My Expert Advisors available on MQL5:
🔹 Capital Maker Pro → https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/122983
🔹 Megalodon EA → https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/113429
✅ Professional automation
✅ Flexible settings
✅ Designed to optimize your trading
👉 Check them out now on the MQL5 Market.
사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다