EA Budak Ubat Pro

How it Works

When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter.

If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade.

If bearish, it enters a sell trade.

Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss).

The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user.

It enters a trade based on the candle, calculates the lot size using the martingale method, and sets a Stop Loss if the variable is > 0.

Every New Bar: Analyzes on every new candle; enters trades only after a new candle appears, following distance settings for the new layer.

Every Tick: Enters trades immediately when attached and a new layer immediately when the order distance is met.

Default mode: Buy & Sell.

Optionally configured to operate only in Buy or Sell.

No existing positions on the chart:Existing positions with the last one in loss:EA Parameters Execution Mode:Positions Mode:Analysis Method:

Determines the first trade direction if no positions exist. Options include:

Classic Candle (Bull/Bear)

SMA

Initial Lot Size: Defines the size for the first order.

Martingale Multiplier: Increases lot size after the first trade based on the multiplier value.

Defines the Take Profit for the EA if configured.

Minimum/Maximum Distance: Defines the range between orders.

Distance Increment Between Orders: Increases the distance for each additional layer.

Sets the maximum number of orders the EA can open in one direction.



Lot Management:Take Profit:Distance Settings Between Orders:Max Trade:



