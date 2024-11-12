EA Budak Ubat Pro

How it Works

When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter.

No existing positions on the chart:
  • If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade.
  • If bearish, it enters a sell trade.
  • Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss).
Existing positions with the last one in loss:
  • The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user.
  • It enters a trade based on the candle, calculates the lot size using the martingale method, and sets a Stop Loss if the variable is > 0.
EA Parameters Execution Mode:
  • Every New Bar: Analyzes on every new candle; enters trades only after a new candle appears, following distance settings for the new layer.
  • Every Tick: Enters trades immediately when attached and a new layer immediately when the order distance is met.
Positions Mode:
  • Default mode: Buy & Sell.
  • Optionally configured to operate only in Buy or Sell.
Analysis Method:

Determines the first trade direction if no positions exist. Options include:

  • Classic Candle (Bull/Bear)
  • SMA
Lot Management:
  • Initial Lot Size: Defines the size for the first order.
  • Martingale Multiplier: Increases lot size after the first trade based on the multiplier value.
Take Profit:
  • Defines the Take Profit for the EA if configured.
Distance Settings Between Orders:
  • Minimum/Maximum Distance: Defines the range between orders.
  • Distance Increment Between Orders: Increases the distance for each additional layer.
Max Trade:
  • Sets the maximum number of orders the EA can open in one direction.


🚀 My Expert Advisors available on MQL5:

🔹 Capital Maker Pro → https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/122983
🔹 Megalodon EA → https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/113429

✅ Professional automation
✅ Flexible settings
✅ Designed to optimize your trading

👉 Check them out now on the MQL5 Market.



    Filtro:
    Nazhdat Dzhaliabi
    111
    Nazhdat Dzhaliabi 2025.02.10 16:11 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    2055
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro 2025.05.15 20:23
    thanks
    Rispondi alla recensione