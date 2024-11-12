EA Budak Ubat Pro

How it Works

When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter.

No existing positions on the chart:
  • If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade.
  • If bearish, it enters a sell trade.
  • Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss).
Existing positions with the last one in loss:
  • The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user.
  • It enters a trade based on the candle, calculates the lot size using the martingale method, and sets a Stop Loss if the variable is > 0.
EA Parameters Execution Mode:
  • Every New Bar: Analyzes on every new candle; enters trades only after a new candle appears, following distance settings for the new layer.
  • Every Tick: Enters trades immediately when attached and a new layer immediately when the order distance is met.
Positions Mode:
  • Default mode: Buy & Sell.
  • Optionally configured to operate only in Buy or Sell.
Analysis Method:

Determines the first trade direction if no positions exist. Options include:

  • Classic Candle (Bull/Bear)
  • SMA
Lot Management:
  • Initial Lot Size: Defines the size for the first order.
  • Martingale Multiplier: Increases lot size after the first trade based on the multiplier value.
Take Profit:
  • Defines the Take Profit for the EA if configured.
Distance Settings Between Orders:
  • Minimum/Maximum Distance: Defines the range between orders.
  • Distance Increment Between Orders: Increases the distance for each additional layer.
Max Trade:
  • Sets the maximum number of orders the EA can open in one direction.


🚀 My Expert Advisors available on MQL5:

🔹 Capital Maker Pro → https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/122983
🔹 Megalodon EA → https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/113429

✅ Professional automation
✅ Flexible settings
✅ Designed to optimize your trading

👉 Check them out now on the MQL5 Market.



    おすすめのプロダクト
    Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4.67 (3)
    エキスパート
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
    FREE
    Magical Scalper EA
    Muhammad Nouman
    エキスパート
    Magical Scalper EA  is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs suppo
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    エキスパート
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    TrendLines And Volumes
    Alexander Nikolaev
    エキスパート
    This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
    PropTradeMaster
    Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
    エキスパート
    Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
    Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4 (1)
    エキスパート
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
    FREE
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    エキスパート
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Gold Buy Trader
    George Aguilor
    エキスパート
    Gold Buy Trader V105 Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets. This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers. Key Features Buy-grid entry
    Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
    Tufan Gocmen
    エキスパート
    This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    エキスパート
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    エキスパート
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    JBSar EA Robot
    Jordanilo Sarili
    エキスパート
    PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
    Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    エキスパート
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currencies pairs are  CHFJPY and GBPNZD . T he recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1. This Expert
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.82 (65)
    エキスパート
    !! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
    Exponential Moving Average Crossover with ADX
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4.5 (2)
    エキスパート
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when EMAs cross and the Average Directional Index is above 25. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPAUD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame
    FREE
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    エキスパート
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Alexandrit
    Florian Riedrich
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Launch Promo: $50 This is just a start. So the price is low. As soon I have time to improve the EA, the price will rise. This is my own developed EA "Alexandrit" The basic idea behind it is trading the Trend. It trades currency pairs only (no metals or indices). My personal profit-goal: 8% per month. More is possible, but it  comes with risks of course. Max DD should not exceed 50%. You can chose to cut all positions when a DD exceeds a certain amount. No AI, neural network, ChatGPT is used
    Market Maestro MM4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    エキスパート
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    エキスパート
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    FoxFx
    Salavat Yulamanov
    エキスパート
    Fox は、RSI 指標を使用した平均値への価格回帰に基づくリトレースメント グリッド取引システムです。 ボリンジャーバンド、さまざまな時間枠からのダブルストキャスティクス!!! 部分的な決済とポジションのヘッジを伴う合計利益に基づく決済。   通貨ペア: AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。 時間枠: M15 アドバイザは、すべてのシンボルを取引するために 1 つのチャートのみにインストールされます ブローカーがサフィックス (NZDCAD.с など) を使用している場合は、設定にサフィックスを入力する必要があります。 設定   固定ロット0.01   リスクロット リスク20   ロット値動的 10000   固定初回デポジット False   MaximumLot=10 最大ロット   ヘッジを許可 - True   取引可能な通貨ペア AUDNZD、AUDCAD、NZDCAD   ボリンジャーバンド 期間 20   RSI期間 - RSI期間30   最大 RSI 値 - 25   タイムフレーム OPO_TimeFrame 15 ダフ屋を購
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    エキスパート
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    BG Grid Limited
    Boris Gulikov
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
    Vermont
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    エキスパート
    The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market. Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit. Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Comment to order - Comment to opened orders; Take
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    エキスパート
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    エキスパート
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
    FREE
    PinBar Hunter MT4 EA
    Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
    エキスパート
    Description: PinBar Hunter MT4 EA PinBar Hunter MT4 EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on the classic Price Action strategy: trading entries based on pin bar patterns. The EA identifies potential reversal candles (Pin Bars) and executes trades according to defined filters and risk management parameters. It is powered by the custom PinBar Hunter MT4 indicator , which visually displays signals on the chart. Buyers of the EA can request this indicator for free — just send me a priv
    Noirtier Scalper
    Anvar Gadadov
    エキスパート
    Noirtier Scalper is a ready trading solution for your account. This robot can be of interest to those who are at the beginning of their journey in trading, as well as for more advanced traders who wish to diversify their risks. This Expert Advisor performs trading operation at the end of the New York session. Trades are opened and closed based on a special algorithm, which provides the maximum accuracy of entries. Also the Expert Advisor includes the smart Money Management system which is calcul
    Hamster Gold Trading
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    エキスパート
    Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
    Aussie Precision MT4
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    エキスパート
    ロットサイズを変更できる機能と、EAを可能な限り低価格にする機能が追加されました。ご購入いただくと、サポートと今後のアップデートが受けられます。ぜひ進化のご支援をお願いします。 このEAはすぐに使用可能です。 AussiePrecision   は、MetaTrader 5 向けに設計された時間に敏感なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AUD/USD 通貨ペア専用です。 あらかじめ設定された、制御可能なタイミングでトレードを実行するよう設計されており、時間に基づく高精度なエントリーを自動化したいトレーダーに最適です。 すべての時間に関する動作は、ユーザーが指定した UTC オフセットに従って実行され、正確かつ一貫性のあるスケジューリングを実現します。 このEAは常時監視を必要とせず、完全に自動で稼働します。 設定に関するご質問やカスタマイズのご希望がある場合は、いつでもお気軽にご連絡ください。 このEAは無料で提供されているため、ダウンロードされた場合はフレンドリクエストを送っていただけると幸いです。必要に応じてサポートを提供いたします。
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (13)
    エキスパート
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (171)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (21)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    エキスパート
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    ICMarkets ライブシグナル： こちらをクリック KT Gold Nexus EAで成功するために必要なこと 忍耐。規律。時間。 KT Gold Nexus EAは、プロのトレーダーやプライベートファンドマネージャーが実際に採用している、現実的なトレーディング手法を基に構築されています。短期的な派手さや一時的な利益ではなく、長期にわたる安定性と一貫性を重視した設計となっています。 本EAは長期運用を前提として設計されています。その本来のポテンシャルを体感するためには、最低でも1年間の継続運用を推奨します。プロのトレーディングと同様に、損失が発生する週や、場合によっては数か月間のドローダウン期間が生じることもありますが、これは正常なプロセスです。重要なのは、より長い期間における累積パフォーマンスです。 多くのグリッド型やマーチンゲール型システムは、初期段階では急速な利益を示しますが、最終的に口座破綻へと至るケースがほとんどです。本EAはそのようなリスクを回避し、安定的かつコントロールされた成長を目的として開発されています。 イントロダクション KT Gold Nexus EAは、
    Jesko
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    エキスパート
    Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    エキスパート
    Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
    Gold Emperor EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.77 (43)
    エキスパート
    Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。 緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。 通貨ペアと時間枠： このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpu
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    エキスパート
    The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    エキスパート
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Bazooka EA
    Davit Beridze
    エキスパート
    Bazooka EA ― MT4用トレンド＆モメンタム型エキスパートアドバイザー デフォルト設定は、 GOLD M5 （Open Pricesモード）にて、2024年初頭から現在までの期間でEAのバックテストを行うように調整されています。他の時間足（タイムフレーム）に最適な設定については、コメント欄をご確認ください。 Bazooka EA は、 MetaTrader 4 向けの完全自動売買エキスパートアドバイザーで、 トレンド確認 と モメンタムフィルター を組み合わせることで、方向性のある市場の動きを取引するよう設計されています。 本EAは、制御されたエントリーと規律ある決済に重点を置き、過度な取引や高リスクなポジション管理手法を使用しません。 Bazooka EA は、明確なルールに基づいた戦略と、調整可能なリスク管理を重視するトレーダーに適しています。 戦略概要 Bazooka EA は、以下のテクニカル要素を組み合わせて市場を分析します。 移動平均線（Moving Average） によるトレンド方向の判定 RSI を用いたモメンタム確認 注文実行前の厳格な取引条件チェック ト
    Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 完全に自動化されたマルチペア取引システム - 非常に安全で着実に成長しています。 この収益性の高いスキャルピング EA は、現在市場で最も安定したシステムの 1 つです - 1 か月あたり約 70 ～ 100 回の取引が必要です。 テストと取引用のEA設定ファイルをダウンロードしてください: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA の機能: - 追加のスプレッド設定。 - 調整可能なボラティリティ適応ストップロス。 - ロング/ショートの SWAP 表示。 - 固定 SL オプション。 - システムは安全で、グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な方法は使用していません。各注文には、アカウント保護用の独自の SL があります。 - この EA は非常にユーザーフレンドリーで、Forex のプロと初心者の両方が
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.77 (31)
    エキスパート
    ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
    EA Legendary Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    エキスパート
    Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUS
    Gold King AI MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    この価格での在庫は残り 1/5 点のみ ---> 次回の価格 250$ // MT5バージョン Gold King AIは、強化学習を活用して堅牢な取引アルゴリズムの構築、トレーニング、評価、展開に特化したオープンソースのPythonフレームワーク「TensorTrade」を使用して作成されました。 このアルゴリズムはニューヨーク取引セッション中に動作します。市場を数時間分析して注目すべき領域を特定した後、価格が到達した際に実行される待機注文を配置します。これにより、利益を確定するためのトレーリングプロフィットが迅速に活性化されます。また、損失が発生した後に活性化される「スマートリカバリー」という第2の戦略も備えています。この戦略では、損失の一部を補填するためにやや大きな注文を実行します。 ご注意ください：ニューラルネットワークは、AIを最新状態に保つため、4～5ヶ月ごとに最新の歴史的データを使用してトレーニングされます。 このロボットは、マーチンゲールやヘッジングのような有害なリスク管理手法を使用しません。代わりに、すべての取引はトレーリングテイクプロフィットとストップロスで保護さ
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    エキスパート
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    Goldzilla Scalping
    Gun Gun Gunawan
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
    XAU Flux MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    エキスパート
    XAU FLUX - プロフェッショナル金スキャルピング専門アドバイザー XAU FLUXは、金市場における迅速かつ規律ある取引のために設計されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。日々の小さな価格変動から安定した利益を得ようとするトレーダー向けに開発されています。 主な特徴: XAU FLUXは、M1およびM5時間足で動作する高度なスキャルピングシステムを採用し、市場における微細な機会を評価します。EAは市場状況を継続的に分析し、適切なエントリーポイントを特定して自動的に取引を開始します。 リスク管理と資本保護: EAはダイナミックなトレーリングストップ機構で全てのオープンポジションを保護します。これにより、不利な相場変動時の損失を最小限に抑えつつ利益を確保します。スプレッド制御とボラティリティフィルターにより、適切な市場条件下でのみ取引が実行されます。 口座成長の可能性: XAU FLUXは少額ロットから始め、口座を着実に成長させるのに最適です。日々の小さな利益を積み重ねることで持続可能な長期リターンを目指します。口座の安全性を優先し、攻撃的なマーチンゲールやグリッドシステ
    Fundamental Trader
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.82 (17)
    エキスパート
    Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
    Greedy Red
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.34 (29)
    エキスパート
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    エキスパート
    プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
    Heiken Ashi EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (16)
    エキスパート
    Heiken Ashi EA MT4 は、クラシックまたはスムーズな Heiken Ashi ローソク足を新たなレベルへ引き上げる全自動取引システムです。Heiken Ashi の色の変化に基づいてエントリーし、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせて高度にカスタマイズできます。2本目から10本目までの Heiken Ashi ローソク足のどれを最初の取引のトリガーにするかを選択できます。また、同じ価格レベルでの過剰なエントリーを防ぐための距離制限機能を搭載しています。内蔵の Heiken Ashi トレーリングストップは、過去の Heiken Ashi ローソク足に基づいてストップロスを動的に調整し、市場環境の変化に適応します。取引の質を向上させるため、移動平均線と MACD フィルターを搭載し、誤ったシグナルを減らします。本 EA には、さまざまな取引銘柄向けに最適化された設定ファイルが付属しています。 アドバイス:  私のEAは市場を予測する魔法のシステムではなく、マーチンゲールやグリッド戦略を使わずに安定した結果を得るために構築された、堅実でよく設計されたツールです。成功するためには忍
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Capital Maker Pro
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    エキスパート
    Capital Maker Pro – Trend and Martingale Trading Robot with Low Risk Capital Maker Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines intelligent trend detection with a controlled martingale structure, designed to minimize risk and maximize capital efficiency. The EA analyzes the market bar by bar , identifying entry opportunities for both buy and sell positions according to trend direction, market strength, and recent price action. ️ Main Features Automatic Entry Bar by Bar The robot a
    AFX Global Expert
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    エキスパート
    Automated Trading System – Open on Every Bar with Recovery Mode This trading software is designed to operate automatically on each new bar, analyzing price action to decide whether to open a buy or sell position. It is highly configurable and can adapt to different capital management strategies, including Martingale and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). Operating Mode Opens trades on each new bar. Analyzes price action to make strategic decisions. Configurable to trade on any asset and timeframe. Rec
    Megalodon EA MT4
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    エキスパート
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 4, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    Megalodon EA MT5
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    エキスパート
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    フィルタ:
    Nazhdat Dzhaliabi
    111
    Nazhdat Dzhaliabi 2025.02.10 16:11 
     

    ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    1543
    開発者からの返信 Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro 2025.05.15 20:23
    thanks
    レビューに返信