Gold 10Pip Sell Scalper

10pip Gold Scalper for small accounts is the perfect Scalper for Gold trading with advanced algorithm to protect your capital.

Once it is deployed on the charts it will automatically place a sell trade with stop loss and take profit and once take profit is hit it will automatically open another with the same criteria.

So drop it at the high of the week, high of the day, high of the session and see the magic....

also with additional features to ensure safety :-

Places a sell order with the specified parameters. It checks that no other orders are open before placing a new trade.

Ensure that only one trade is open at a time.

Slippage parameter is used to control the maximum price deviation allowed when opening the order.

Ensure that the volume is within the broker's limits (minimum, maximum, and step).

Integrate with brokers to unsure compliance with 4digit and 5digit brokers.

and much more so enjoy......