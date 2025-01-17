Brave Breakout MT5


<What is a Range Breakout Strategy?>

A range breakout strategy focuses on identifying periods when the market price is moving within a specific range, essentially bouncing between a defined high and low. During these consolidation phases, price movements are usually limited and predictable, but eventually, the price will "break out" of this range, either upwards or downwards, with significant momentum.

Brave Breakout EA is engineered to spot these breakout opportunities as soon as they happen. By monitoring price action, it calculates a range during a specific timeframe and waits for the price to break through this range. Once a breakout is detected, the EA swiftly opens a trade in the direction of the breakout, aiming to capture strong price movements that follow. This strategy is perfect for day traders who want to take advantage of short-term market volatility without being glued to their screens.

This expert advisor is designed to open a single trade per day, focusing on high-quality breakout opportunities. This intuitive tool offers users a range of customizable settings to match their specific trading preferences:

  • Range Calculation Period: You can set the exact time frame during which the advisor calculates the market range, giving you control over when the analysis takes place.

  • Trade Entry Period: If a breakout occurs within the defined range, you have the flexibility to specify period at which you’d like the trade to be executed if breakout occurs.

  • No New Position Time: To help manage risk and avoid late-day trades, you can set a time after which no new positions will be opened.

  • Trade Closure Time: Lastly, you can define a time when all open positions will be automatically closed, ensuring that your trading day concludes in a timely manner and positions are not held overnight.

  • Intuitive Stop Loss & Take Profit Settings: This EA comes with easy-to-use stop loss and take profit settings, allowing you to define your risk and reward levels quickly and effectively.

  • Trailing Stop Loss Function: For added flexibility, you can enable the trailing stop loss function, which adjusts the stop loss level as the trade moves in your favor, locking in profits while protecting against reversals.

  • Breakout Signal Options: The EA offers two breakout signal options, both based on price action. You can choose the signal type that best fits your strategy, whether it’s based on a specific price level or candlestick pattern.


<Key Features & Benefits>

- Range Breakout Strategy: This expert advisor leverages a powerful range breakout strategy, identifying high-probability trading opportunities during periods of market consolidation. Perfect for capturing strong intraday price movements.

- Highly Customizable Settings: Tailor your trading strategy with full control over time settings. Choose when the EA calculates the range, define your trading window, set cutoff times for opening new positions, and specify when to close all trades—ideal for day traders who want to focus on intraday movements.

- Advanced Money Management: Optimize your risk with a variety of settings for stop loss, take profit, and money management. Brave Breakout allows you to adjust lot sizes, risk percentages, and more, ensuring your trading aligns with your risk tolerance.

- User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, Brave Breakout is easy to set up and use. The intuitive information section displays key details directly on your chart, providing real-time insights into your trades at a glance.

- Set-and-Forget Trading: Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned pro, Brave Breakout is built to work seamlessly in the background. Simply configure your settings, activate the EA, and let it do the work for you—no constant monitoring required.

- Universal Compatibility: Trade confidently on any currency pair and any account type. Brave Breakout adapts to your trading environment, making it a versatile tool for traders across the globe.


<Why Choose Brave Breakout?>

- Proven Consistency in Dynamic Markets: Brave Breakout is designed to thrive in various market conditions. Unlike traditional EAs that may struggle during periods of volatility, this EA efficiently adapts to changing market dynamics, ensuring you don’t miss out on good opportunities, even during unexpected market shifts.

- Ideal for Busy Traders: We understand that not everyone can dedicate hours to monitor the charts. Brave Breakout is perfect for those who want to automate their trading without sacrificing performance. It's designed to work around the clock, allowing you to focus on other priorities while your trades are managed effortlessly.

- Real-Time Data Insights: Stay informed with the built-in **information section** that keeps you updated with crucial trading metrics directly on your chart. You'll have instant access to range levels, trade status, and account performance, helping you make more informed decisions when adjusting your strategy.

- Backed by Comprehensive Testing: Brave Breakout has undergone rigorous backtesting and optimization to ensure reliability and consistency. This means you can trust it to perform according to plan, backed by data-driven results that demonstrate its effectiveness in real market conditions.

- Support and Updates: As part of our commitment to your success, Brave Breakout comes with regular updates and customer support. We continuously refine our EA to adapt to evolving market conditions, ensuring it remains a valuable asset in your trading arsenal.


<<<DISCLAMER>>>

Trading Forex involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor does not promise or guarantee profits. Past performance, including results from backtesting, is not indicative of future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose, and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial professional before start trading.

  • MINIMUM ALLOWED ACCOUNT BALANCE IS 100$
  • ALL BACKTEST ARE DONE ON DUCAS COPY 100% QUALITY TICK HISTORY WITH MODELLING OPTION BASED ON REAL TICKS


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Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.55 (22)
Experts
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4.53 (74)
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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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