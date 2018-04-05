Range Breakout EA Codingedge

Range Breakout EA – Catch the Moves in the Asian Session!

Hey there! Our Range Breakout EA is built to help you take advantage of those early moves in the Asian session. Here’s how it works: during a specific time window, it marks the highest and lowest points to create a range. Then, it sets up buy and sell limit orders just outside that range, so you’re ready to catch a breakout in either direction! :)

For safety, the stop loss goes at the opposite end of the range, but you can customize it in the settings if you like. The take profit is also fully adjustable, so you can set your own targets.

Important to know:

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

Always a stop loss

No over-optimization tricks – just solid strategy!

If you’re curious to learn more, check out our YouTube channel to see us in action: https://www.youtube.com/@CodingEdgeOfficial. And if you’ve got any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out – we’re here to help!

Warning: We only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.







