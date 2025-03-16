



Meta2Tel is an elegant Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that creates a seamless connection between your trading platform and Telegram. This powerful utility instantly relays crucial trading information directly to your specified Telegram channels or groups.





**Instant Trade Notifications**

Experience real-time awareness of your trading activity with immediate notifications whenever trades are opened, modified, or closed on your MT5 platform. Never miss a trading moment, regardless of where you are.





**Flexible Communication**

Meta2Tel supports up to 8 separate Telegram destinations simultaneously, allowing you to customize your notification strategy. Send alerts to private channels for personal monitoring, public groups for community trading insights, or any combination that suits your trading ecosystem.





**Comprehensive Trade Details**

Each notification provides essential trade information including:

- Entry and exit prices

- Trade direction (buy/sell)

- Profit/loss status

- Lot size

- Instrument being traded

- Modification details





**Effortless Setup**

With an intuitive interface, Meta2Tel requires minimal configuration. Simply connect your Telegram bot token, add your destination channel/group IDs, and the system begins working immediately.





**Reliable Performance**

Built with stability in mind, Meta2Tel operates efficiently in the background without impacting MT5's performance, ensuring your trading platform remains responsive while keeping you informed.





Transform how you monitor your trading activity with Meta2Tel – your essential bridge between MetaTrader 5 and Telegram communication.

