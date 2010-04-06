NeonCircle
- Experts
- Ivan Zhigalov
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This Expert Advisor (EA) is the culmination of my 10+ years of trading experience, offering a straightforward yet effective trading system optimized for the M15 timeframe on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. While these pairs are pre-optimized, feel free to adjust the settings for any additional instruments you wish to trade.
Trading Strategy Overview
The EA operates without the use of indicators, focusing instead on a candle pattern-based strategy. The first trade is triggered by a specific combination of candle parameters, with subsequent trades being determined by additional candle patterns set within the EA's configuration.
Please note that this EA employs a grid trading approach, which may lead to potential losses. To manage risk effectively, it is advisable to withdraw profits regularly. Unlike typical martingale systems, this EA opens trades with consistent volume based on account equity, allowing for risk adjustment as needed.
Recommended Settings:
- Minimum deposit: $1,000
- Recommended deposit: $10,000 (to enable dynamic lot adjustment as equity increases)
- Recommended timeframe is 15 minutes
Settings Overview
|
Risk Settings
|Description
|LOT
|Money needed per 0.01 lot
|STOPLOSS
|Stop loss in pips
|TAKEPROFIT
|Take profit in pips
|PROFIT_TO_CLOSE
|Take profit as a percentage of deposit
|LOOSE_TO_CLOSE
|Stop loss as a percentage of deposit
|
Orders Settings
|Description
|MAX_TRADES
|Maximum number of trades to open
|MAX_SPREAD
|Maximum spread size allowed
|CANDLES_IN_ROW
|Number of consecutive candles for the first
trade
|MIN_CANDLE_SIZE
|Minimum size of each candle in the impulse
|PRICE_RANGE
|Total size of the impulse
|NEXT_CANDLE_SIZE
|Size of the single candle to trigger
additional orders
|STEP1
|Step for checking the next order candle
pattern; set to 0 to disable
|STEP2
| Step for opening the next order
|
Other Settings
|Description
|SLIP
|Maximum slippage allowed
|MAGIC
|EA magic number
|COMMENT
|EA comment;
add %Symbol% to auto-insert the symbol
Feel free to reach out if you need any clarifications or assistance.
Disclaimer:
Please remember that past performance is not indicative of future results.