NeonCircle

This Expert Advisor (EA) is the culmination of my 10+ years of trading experience, offering a straightforward yet effective trading system optimized for the M15 timeframe on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. While these pairs are pre-optimized, feel free to adjust the settings for any additional instruments you wish to trade.

THE SETTINGS FOR THIS EA ARE ATTACHED IN THE FIRST COMMENT!!!

Trading Strategy Overview

The EA operates without the use of indicators, focusing instead on a candle pattern-based strategy. The first trade is triggered by a specific combination of candle parameters, with subsequent trades being determined by additional candle patterns set within the EA's configuration.

Please note that this EA employs a grid trading approach, which may lead to potential losses. To manage risk effectively, it is advisable to withdraw profits regularly. Unlike typical martingale systems, this EA opens trades with consistent volume based on account equity, allowing for risk adjustment as needed.

Recommended Settings:

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Recommended deposit: $10,000 (to enable dynamic lot adjustment as equity increases)

Recommended timeframe is 15 minutes



Risk Settings Description LOT

Money needed per 0.01 lot

STOPLOSS

Stop loss in pips

TAKEPROFIT

Take profit in pips

PROFIT_TO_CLOSE

Take profit as a percentage of deposit

LOOSE_TO_CLOSE

Stop loss as a percentage of deposit

Orders Settings Description

MAX_TRADES Maximum number of trades to open

MAX_SPREAD

Maximum spread size allowed

CANDLES_IN_ROW

Number of consecutive candles for the first

trade

MIN_CANDLE_SIZE

Minimum size of each candle in the impulse

PRICE_RANGE

Total size of the impulse

NEXT_CANDLE_SIZE

Size of the single candle to trigger

additional orders

STEP1

Step for checking the next order candle

pattern; set to 0 to disable

STEP2 Step for opening the next order

Other Settings Description

SLIP

Maximum slippage allowed

MAGIC

EA magic number

COMMENT

EA comment;

add %Symbol% to auto-insert the symbol



Feel free to reach out if you need any clarifications or assistance.

Disclaimer:

Please remember that past performance is not indicative of future results.