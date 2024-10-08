Trade manager aptrades
- Utilities
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Adam PixaHi, I am an experienced trader from the Czech Republic who has been specializing in trading and investing for several years. My main focus is the Nasdaq index, which I scalp. I use advanced market strategies to achieve success in financial markets.
Socials:
Instagram: personal- adampixa22
- Version: 1.0
Introducing **Trader Manager** for MetaTrader 5 - the most efficient tool for managing your trades 🔥 and it's free! This smart assistant automatically sets **Stop Loss** and **Take Profit** immediately after opening a trade, saving you time and reducing the risk of errors.
With the ability to set a **Maximum Daily Loss**, you'll protect yourself from the dangers of **overtrading** and keep control of your finances.
Plus, you'll get a host of other features for easy position management:
- **Close All Positions** - one click to close all open trades.
- **Move SL to Breakeven** - move the Stop Loss to the entry level when profit is taken
- **Close 50%** - partially close a position to lock in profits while the rest of the trade continues.
The best part? **Trader Manager is free** 🥳🔥
Increase your efficiency, reduce costs and trade smart with Trader Manager!
Support:
English support
Czech support
Slovak support
Polish support
📲 @adampixa22
sehr gutes und einfaches Tool....funktioniert bestens...wenn man noch den Breakeven einstellen könnte Breakeven + Kommission wäre das richtig PERFEKT