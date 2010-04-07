Propecto

Propecto — Professional Smart Money Concepts EA for Prop Firm Challenges.

Propecto is a professional trading advisor designed specifically for traders passing Prop Firm Challenges. The EA uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology to find high-probability entry points.

⭐ KEY FEATURES

✅ Three Trading Modes:

  • Phase 1 — aggressive mode for the first phase of the challenge (target 8%)
  • Phase 2 — moderate mode for the second phase (target 5%)
  • Funded — conservative mode for funded accounts

✅ Automatic Stop at Target — the EA stops trading and closes all positions when the profit target is reached

✅ Built-in Drawdown Protection:

  • Daily drawdown control (5%)
  • Total drawdown control (10%)
  • Pause after consecutive losses

📊 TRADING LOGIC

The EA analyzes the market based on institutional trading concepts:

  • Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH) — trend identification on H1 timeframe
  • Order Blocks — institutional zones of interest with strength rating (1-5)
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — price imbalances for precise entries
  • Liquidity Zones — liquidity sweeps before reversals
  • Signal Quality Score (1-10) — entry only on high-quality setups

🎯 POSITION MANAGEMENT

  • Automatic breakeven
  • Partial close 50% at intermediate target
  • Trailing stop to protect profits
  • Risk/Reward ratio 1:3

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M15 (structure analysis on H1)
  • Minimum Deposit: $10,000 (standard for Prop Challenge)
  • Account Type: Hedge

⚠️ IMPORTANT

  • It is recommended to disable the EA 15-30 minutes before and after major news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
  • Test on a demo account before using on a real account
  • Trading in financial markets involves risk

💬 SUPPORT

After purchase, send me a private message or email alexandrhellicare@gmail.com to receive:

  • Installation manual
  • Recommended settings
  • Answers to your questions
