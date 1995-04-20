Ntekzers Range Marker
- Indicateurs
- Ntethelelo Alexcious Makhanya
- Version: 1.0
Please share a comment or rate for improvement
Main Function:
- The start function is called on each new tick. It performs the main logic of the indicator:
- It initializes arrays to store daily high and low prices.
- It resizes and initializes these arrays based on the number of days specified by the DAYS input parameter.
- It copies the daily high and low prices into these arrays.
- It finds the highest high and the lowest low over the specified number of days.
- It displays these values as comments on the chart.
- It creates horizontal lines at the highest high and lowest low prices and sets their properties (color and style).
