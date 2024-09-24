Blitz Gold EA Pro

Introducing Blitz Gold Trader Pro: the cutting-edge solution for executing gold trades with unmatched speed and precision. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders and developers, this advanced trading robot utilizes a powerful algorithm that incorporates price action analysis, trend tracking, and can be customised with multiple indicators. It is designed to optimize trades on a fast M1 timeframe, seizing profitable opportunities while minimizing risk.

The Pro Version is with a different set of indicators than the Free version

Blitz Gold Pro Trader operates with a clear, risk-averse strategy: no grid, no martingale, and no hedging. The robot strictly opens only one position at a time, ensuring controlled and focused trading. Instead of relying on a news filter, this version adjusts to varying spreads, allowing for continuous trading even during volatile market conditions.

Getting started with Blitz Gold Trader Pro is seamless. With an intuitive setup, you only need to adjust the lot size and choose whether the robot should operate 24/7 or during specific days and times. The robot is compatible with MetaTrader 5 and works with any Forex broker or prop trading firm.

Low DD - Current prop firm challenges participating with this EA - Axi select and Darwinex Zero.

Getting started
Screenshots are from testing with MT5 on RoboForex, XAUUSD real ticks M1 (1 Minute) 1 lots, and 100,000 USD.
Feel free to lower the lot size and account balance to suit your economic situation.

Backtested version on Roboforex is with default settings and ECN account.

We also advise everyone to backtest with real ticks on your broker’s MT5, and adjust settings accordingly as the execution of orders can vary significantly.

New version coming soon:
We are currently developing a new version of Blitz Gold Trader, which will include a updated news filter to pause trading before and after high-impact news events, further enhancing risk management.


Guide

Blitz Gold EA Pro - Quick Guide

Risk Warning

Trading in forex and futures involves high risk. You may lose more than your initial investment. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

Setting Up the EA

  1. Installation:

    • Install the EA in MetaTrader 5.
    • Drag and drop the EA onto the Gold (XAUUSD) 1-minute chart.
    • Enable "Allow live trading":
      • Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
      • Check the box "Allow automated trading".
      • Ensure the option "Disable automated trading when switching profiles or changing account" is unchecked to keep the EA running.
    • Click OK to apply the settings.

  2. Key Settings:

    • Entry Amount: Default is 0.10 lots (adjustable).
    • Stop Loss/Take Profit: Set to 0 to let the indicators manage exits. Activate these settings during backtesting if it improves results.

How the EA Works

This EA is designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. It uses various technical indicators to manage trade entries and exits:

  • ADX (Average Directional Index): Measures the strength of the current trend.
  • Williams' Percent Range: Identifies overbought and oversold conditions.
  • Moving Averages Crossover: Tracks trend changes using fast and slow moving averages.
  • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Tracks momentum and potential reversals.
  • Bollinger Bands: Monitors volatility and guides trade closures.

Trading Hours: You can adjust the trading hours to suit your strategy.

Protection Features

The EA has several built-in safety features:

  • Max Spread: Ensures trades are not executed when the spread is too wide.
  • Max Daily Loss: Stops trading after reaching a predefined daily loss.
  • Max Drawdown: Halts trading if the account’s drawdown exceeds a set limit.

News Filter (Not Yet Implemented)

The EA has settings for a news filter, but it is not yet active. This may be included in future versions to avoid trading during high-impact news events.

Visual Indicators & Statistics

  • Indicators: Can be displayed on the chart if enabled.
  • Statistics: Offers detailed information on open positions, account protection, and overall trading performance.

Important Notes

  • Timeframe: Best suited for the 1-minute chart when trading Gold (XAUUSD).
  • Backtesting: Experiment with different variables such as entry amount, stop loss, and take profit to optimize the strategy.
  • Demo Testing: Always test the EA on a demo account before using it with real funds to ensure proper functionality.



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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Blitz Gold EA
Eddy Bang
2 (3)
Experts
Introducing Blitz Gold Trader : the cutting-edge solution for executing gold trades with unmatched speed and precision. Crafted by a team of seasoned traders and developers, this advanced trading robot utilizes a powerful algorithm that incorporates price action analysis, trend tracking, and can be customised with multiple indicators. It is designed to optimize trades on a fast M5 timeframe, seizing profitable opportunities while minimizing risk. Blitz Gold Trader operates with a clear, risk-ave
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rengtengteng
25
rengtengteng 2025.03.28 20:29 
 

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Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2025.03.29 14:17
Thank you. Then it works as intended ☺️
Kim Fung, Derek Ng
95
Kim Fung, Derek Ng 2024.10.24 17:16 
 

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Eddy Bang
3198
Reply from developer Eddy Bang 2024.12.23 23:41
New version released.
Significantly reduces large drawdowns. and a lot of new features.
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