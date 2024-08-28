User Guide for Oracle Wave EA

Oracle Wave EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to execute trades based on specific time and price conditions. It includes various settings to optimize trading and manage risk.

OpenMinuteCandle (Minute of Candle Open) Description: The minute of the candle opening. Set to 0 to start trading at the first minute of the hour. You can specify any value from 0 to 59.

OpenTimeCandle (Hour of Candle Open) Description: The hour of the candle opening from which the trading starts. For example, if set to 8, the advisor will use the 8:00 server time candle open price to begin the calculations.

LotSize (Lot Size) Description: The size of the trading lot for each trade. Specify the lot size that will be used for placing orders.

StopLoss (Stop Loss) Description: The stop loss level in points. Defines the distance from the open price to the stop loss level.

TakeProfitOffsetPoints (Take Profit Offset in Points) Description: Additional offset in points for the Take Profit level applied after placing the order. This value adjusts the Take Profit level.

DistanceToPlace (Distance to Place Order) Description: The distance in points from the candle open price to where a pending order will be placed. This distance determines the position of the pending order relative to the candle open price.

DistanceFromOpen (Distance from Open) Description: The minimum distance in points from the candle open price to the current price at which an order will be placed. If the price moves this distance or more, an order will be executed.

AllowFridayOrders (Allow Orders on Friday)

Description: Indicates whether placing orders on Friday is allowed. If set to false, all pending orders will be removed on Friday.

DrawdownLimitDollars (Drawdown Limit in Dollars)

Description: The drawdown limit in dollars. If the current drawdown reaches this value, the advisor will close all open positions and stop placing new orders for the rest of the day.

AllowOrdersTimeRange (Allow Orders in Time Range)

Description: Allows placing orders only within the specified time range. If set to false, orders can be placed at any time.

OrdersStartTimeHour (Order Start Time Hour)

Description: The hour from which order placement is allowed if AllowOrdersTimeRange is enabled.

OrdersStartTimeMinute (Order Start Time Minute)

Description: The minutes from which order placement is allowed if AllowOrdersTimeRange is enabled.

OrdersEndTimeHour (Order End Time Hour)

Description: The hour until which order placement is allowed if AllowOrdersTimeRange is enabled.

OrdersEndTimeMinute (Order End Time Minute)

Description: The minutes until which order placement is allowed if AllowOrdersTimeRange is enabled.