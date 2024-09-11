Oracle Wave EA MT4



is designed to provide high reliability and safety when trading on financial markets. The advisor builds its strategies on the analysis of key price fixing levels set by banks and institutional traders, including significant levels such as

,

, and

. These levels are often critical points where the highest trading volume occurs, and

effectively uses them for precise entry and exit positions.





Recommended Major Assets for Trading with Oracle Wave EACurrency Pairs:

EUR/USD (Euro/US Dollar)

(Euro/US Dollar) GBP/USD (Pound/US Dollar)

(Pound/US Dollar) USD/JPY (US Dollar/Japanese Yen)

(US Dollar/Japanese Yen) USD/CHF (US Dollar/Swiss Franc)

(US Dollar/Swiss Franc) AUD/USD (Australian Dollar/US Dollar)

(Australian Dollar/US Dollar) USD/CAD (US Dollar/Canadian Dollar)

Metals:

XAU/USD (Gold/US Dollar)

(Gold/US Dollar) XAG/USD (Silver/US Dollar)

Major Indices:

S&P 500 (USA)

(USA) Nasdaq 100 (USA)

(USA) Dow Jones Industrial Average (USA)

(USA) DAX 40 (Germany)

(Germany) CAC 40 (France)

(France) FTSE 100 (UK)

These assets provide high liquidity and significant volatility, which allows for the effective application of the Oracle Wave EA strategy, focused on key levels and price fixings by major players.



After Purchase If you have already made a purchase, please review the recommended user guide: Safe and Stable EA





Oracle Wave EA does not use high-risk strategies such as grid systems or Martingale, which can increase the likelihood of significant drawdowns. Instead, it focuses on gradual and stable capital growth through accurate and measured decisions.

The advisor has built-in mechanisms to adapt to changing market conditions, making it a safe and reliable tool for long-term trading. Oracle Wave EA has been thoroughly tested in various market conditions and has shown excellent results in both calm and turbulent periods.

This advisor is perfect for both novice traders and experienced market participants who value stability and security.

Settings and Working with Set Files

Currently, Oracle Wave EA is optimized for trading the London Fix with the EUR/USD pair. (For prop firms, simply reduce the lot size and set your desired drawdown level in dollars to match your firm's allowed daily drawdown.) No additional set file is required — the EA is fully configure

For other currency pairs, it is recommended to conduct backtesting to determine the optimal settings for current market conditions. If you do not have the ability or experience to do this, you can reach out via direct messages, and we will be happy to provide several pre-configured setup files for other pairs.

Continuous Improvement

We are actively working on optimizing and developing Oracle Wave EA to ensure high-quality trading and stable results. By choosing this advisor, you are investing in a solution supported by a professional research and development team.

Reason for Sale

The advisor is being sold to raise capital and test its effectiveness in real market conditions. Once sufficient funding is achieved or the method is fully validated, we will cease sales.

Excellent Backtesting Results and Notes

The backtesting results of Oracle Wave EA are impressive; however, it is important to note that actual trading may differ due to market fluctuations and other factors. Our algorithms are adapted to current market conditions and focus on significant price levels.

Feedback

We welcome any questions or comments about the operation of Oracle Wave EA. If you encounter any problems, please contact us for assistance.

Settings

Account Type : Classic, ECN, PRO

: Classic, ECN, PRO Leverage : Any

: Any Timeframe : M5

: M5 Settings : Default

: Default Compatibility with Other EAs: Yes



































