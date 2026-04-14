Trade Alert Pro for Prop Firm Traders

The insurance policy for your $500 challenge.

Your EA on your Prop Firm work great.
Until it doesn't.

Every move, instant to your phone

You have 5 EAs running on a VPS. You trust your EA's, but you don't trust the glitches. The moment a system goes rogue or breaches your daily drawdown, your phone pings.
You stop the bleeding before you fail the challenge.

 

Stop being blind. Buy now.

10 activations


Prop firms are strict. One bad day costs you everything.
Trade Alert Pro clones your eyes to your phone. When a trade opens, closes, or bleeds equity, you know instantly.
It is the ultimate "set and forget" safety net.

Why you need this

  • Stop the Bleed: Get Drawdown warnings before you breach your daily limit.
  • Instant updates: Know your exact P/L the second a trade closes.
  • Risk Management: Get alerted when you enter a "3-Loss Streak" 
  • Total Control: Auto-detects 25+ Prop Firms (FTMO, The5ers, etc.) instantly.


Prop firm detection

FTMO • The5ers • FundedNext • FundingPips • E8 Markets • Alpha Capital • Blue Guardian
Fidelcrest • MyFundedFX • The Funded Trader • Funded Trading+ • Goat Funded • Lux Trading • Topstep • Apex Trader • My Forex Funds • OneFunded • DNA Funded • For Traders • FunderPro • TopTier Trader • BuoyTrade • Instant Funding

Setup in 60 Seconds

1. Install & Drag
Download from Market. Drag to any chart. Tick "Allow Algo Trading".

2. Link Your Phone
PC: Tools > Options > Notifications > Paste MetaQuotes ID.
Phone: MT5 App > Messages > Copy ID.

 

Pro Tips

• Silence the Spam: Turn off "IP Login Alerts" in your MQL5 profile 
• Broker Noise: Turn off broker news in your portal.
• Focus: Turn OFF PC sounds. Turn ON Phone sounds.

Not seeing alerts?
Ensure your phone MT5 app is logged into the same MQL5 account as your PC.

 

Disclaimer: Trade Alert Pro is a notification utility only. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It does not provide advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk. Notifications depend on MetaQuotes' infrastructure.

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Harold Alonso Hernandez
Utilities
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Utilities
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
Utilities
Mt5 bot for Binance Future (Expert) The system is running on Binance Future market. You can easily integrate it into your own code to automate operations. Manual operation panel is available. Hedge mod compatible. All operations can be done manually from the screen. It is the most effective way to control many cryptocurrencies at the same time. The screen is template type with binance screen. You can download the template file from the link. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
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