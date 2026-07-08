RANGE BREAKOUT EA - BACKTESTING GUIDE

🚀 RANGEBREAKOUT EA — BACKTESTING GUIDE

1. Open the Strategy Tester



Go to View → Strategy Tester.

You can also use the shortcut Ctrl+R.









2. Select “RangeBreakout EA” in the Expert field.



3. Choose any symbol and any timeframe.



When One Chart Setup is enabled, this field does not affect the combined backtest.

4. Select a long backtest period.



For more reliable results, use at least 5 years of data if possible.

5. Select “1 minute OHLC” as the modelling type.



Use this if you do not have high-quality tick data.













1. Enable One Chart Setup



Set “Enable One Chart Setup” to true.

2. Select the markets to test



Set to true each market you want to include in the backtest.

3. Match the symbol names

Make sure each symbol name matches your broker’s symbol exactly.

4. Set your risk preferences



Choose the risk settings you want to use for the test.

5. Start the backtest



Click Start to run the test.