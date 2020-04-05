Smart RSI Expert Advisor MT5

RSI Finite State Machine Expert Advisor

Overview

RSI Finite State Machine Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. The Expert Advisor is built around a Finite State Machine (FSM) architecture, making the trading process organized, predictable, and easy to maintain.


This product is tends to secure that trades are executed in a controlled sequence. This prevents random or repeated trade entries and guarantees that every position passes all safety and risk validation checks before execution.


The EA performs multiple safety checks before opening a trade, including margin availability, volume validation, broker stop-level verification, freeze-level verification, and pending order limitations.

Features

  • RSI-based entry signals
  • Finite State Machine (FSM) architecture
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on account risk
  • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Margin verification before opening trades
  • Volume validation according to broker requirements
  • Broker stop-level protection
  • Freeze-level validation
  • Pending order limit verification
  • Cooldown period between trades
  • Clean and modular source code

Trading Logic

Buy

  • RSI is below 30.

Sell

  • RSI is above 70.

Before opening any position, the EA checks:

  • Available margin
  • Allowed trading volume
  • Broker volume limits
  • Pending order limits
  • Stop level restrictions
  • Freeze level restrictions

If all conditions are satisfied, the trade is executed with the calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Input Parameters

RiskPercent
Percentage of account balance used to calculate the trading volume.

StopLossPoints
Stop Loss distance in points.

TakeProfitPoints
Take Profit distance in points.

CooldownCandles
Number of cooldown cycles before the EA can search for another trading opportunity.

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5.
  • Uses the standard MQL5 Trade library.
  • Intended for educational purposes and strategy development.
  • Users should optimize parameters before trading on a live account.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor is provided without any guarantee of profitability. Always test on a demo account before using it with real funds.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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