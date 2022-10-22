Karla One

3

In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.  

Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which seems to be one of the very few successful trading methods in this volatile market. To get the results I was aiming for, I used several symbols:  AUDCAD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, AUDJPY, USDCAD, CADCHF, NZDUSD. It does not use any risky strategies like grid or martingale. 

Because this year has been extremely difficult for traders, I've adapted the EA to current market conditions but also if, one day, we will see the market stabilize, Karla One will adapt on its own as well. It is as if you learnt how to swim in the ocean so later it would be very easy to do that in the pool. At the same time various back tests show that DD should be around 5-6% max regardless of market conditions. 

What do you need to start using Karla One?

  • decent trading account from a reliable broker. If you need any recommendations, please message me directly

How do I run it?

  • first you need to open AUDCAD H1 chart and drag Karla One onto it. You know it will work once you see the icon in the upper right corner in blue (MT5) or a smiley face (MT4)

How much money do I need to start?

  • Recommended min balance to start using Karla One is $1000

Is there MT4 version?

  • Yes, there is and you can find it here

Where can I see live results?

  • You can find the live results here. The reason why I specifically set up demo account, not "real" account is because I want my customers to see currently open positions which wouldn't be possible if I did it the other way around

What lot sizing method should I use?

  • My recommendation is to use default settings with MONEY MANAGEMENT on. That way your balance will increase gradually. 1% risk means that if there is a trade running and it hits SL, you will only lose 1% of your balance. Trading is all about risk management and I wanted to keep it as safe as possible
PLEASE NOTE: past results don't guarantee future gains


Reviews 11
alhalawi
222
alhalawi 2022.12.13 17:20 
 

Just purchased and gone live, will update review in a month, 5 stars for great support

Jorge Llosa
80
Jorge Llosa 2022.11.23 00:07 
 

Very good EA, very happy with the results from the first day, we will continue with this EA for a long time. Thanks Karla!

Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.11.01 02:43 
 

Daer Karla. Thanks for your EA. Keep up the good work. I feel comfort with this. But I have some suggestion. I will mention in comments section

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Experts
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
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Experts
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Karla One MT4
Karla Fekeza
Experts
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions. Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which seem
Karla Two MT4
Karla Fekeza
Experts
Karla Two is a fully automated Expert Advisor that operates on advanced Neural Network. It requires very little setup and no supervision afterwards. Once attached to EURJPY H1 chart it will automatically trades following symbols: EURJPY, AUDUSD, EURAUD, AUDJPY and AUDNZD Being an Artificial Intelligence you can most certainly say that it has a brain on its own. Having said that it can spot and determine the right entry points in a matter of milliseconds. All the supporting tools it uses like - t
Karla Three MT4
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Karla Three is the final piece of the Karla series. It differs from Karla One & Karla Two in the strategy and symbols that it trades. It is a very complex piece of software that analyses each H1 candle of every symbol from the list and is capable of identifying rare patterns which are usually too difficult to spot for a human eye. Because such patterns have a high probability of repeating themselves, this EA will try to repeatedly catch them and monetize on them. To get the best results I traine
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Experts
Karla Three is the final piece of the Karla series. It differs from Karla One & Karla Two in the strategy and symbols that it trades. It is a very complex piece of software that analyses each H1 candle of every symbol from the list and is capable of identifying rare patterns which are usually too difficult to spot for a human eye. Because such patterns have a high probability of repeating themselves, this EA will try to repeatedly catch them and monetize on them. To get the best results I traine
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Leif Christian Ringstad
1333
Leif Christian Ringstad 2023.04.20 20:14 
 

Only losses.This is a curvefitted scam EA

Eric Vaillancourt
366
Eric Vaillancourt 2023.01.14 18:20 
 

I have been using Karla One for 1 month in my live account and I have to say that the results are not good at all. I purchased the EA because the backtest were amazing. Because of the first 3 big trades the results have been inflated (look at the signal and locate the beginning trades). Remove these trades and the signal is negative. Karla gives good support and is very friendly. I hope thing will change in the future but for now I give it a 1 star review. I will continue using it in demo and will update my rating if results change in the future.

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2023.01.15 21:49
Thank you for your review Eric
alhalawi
222
alhalawi 2022.12.13 17:20 
 

Just purchased and gone live, will update review in a month, 5 stars for great support

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2022.12.13 17:39
Thank you so much for your review!
Kyle Lee Fox
357
Kyle Lee Fox 2022.12.02 20:44 
 

Original review: Kudos to the seller for a risk controlled + profitable product! EA live account trading is performing in line with backtest results. It has paid for itself in a short time :) Looking forward to trying other versions.

Update 1.27.2023: The performance has not held up in the past month and a half. Leaving 2 stars in hopes that the updates the seller releases help performance but will update in the future (either more or less stars) based on actual performance.

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2022.12.02 21:54
Thank you so much for your review Kyle!
Benjamin Sanchez Parra
1304
Benjamin Sanchez Parra 2022.11.23 16:32 
 

UN CHORRO CONTINUO DE STOP LOSS MIENTRAS MANTIENE UN FLOTANTE POSITIVO QUE TERMINA CONVIERTIENDOSE A NEGATIVO A LOS DIAS POR NO TENER UNA GESTION DEL TP INTELIGENTE... SI ESTAIS PENSANDO EN COMPRAR MEJOR AHORRAR EL DINERO Y BUSCAR OTRO

Jorge Llosa
80
Jorge Llosa 2022.11.23 00:07 
 

Very good EA, very happy with the results from the first day, we will continue with this EA for a long time. Thanks Karla!

Seohyun
59
Seohyun 2022.11.21 07:16 
 

백테스팅 결과가 좋아서 구매했으나 실제 결과는 좋지 않습니다. 거래가 잘 성사되지 않으며 EA를 켜놓는 것이 의미가 없습니다.

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2022.11.21 10:41
It shouldn't be like this. I'll msg you to figure it out
adrien60
37
adrien60 2022.11.01 20:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2022.11.01 21:09
merci beaucoup monsieur!
Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.11.01 02:43 
 

Daer Karla. Thanks for your EA. Keep up the good work. I feel comfort with this. But I have some suggestion. I will mention in comments section

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2022.11.01 02:51
Thank you very much!
Voverenas
307
Voverenas 2022.10.30 14:29 
 

EA tests very well. Karla has been nothing but helpful so far. Can’t really comment on live trading yet but as soon as I have some history I will post the results in comment section. Keep up the good work

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2022.10.30 14:34
Thank you so much! I appreciate your trust and your review!
nathaan24
219
nathaan24 2022.10.29 18:30 
 

Bought it recently but haven’t had any trades yet though backtesting looks spectacular! Can’t wait for Karla One to start trading. Will update my review in a few weeks. Very friendly and helpful Karla. Really good seller!

Karla Fekeza
981
Reply from developer Karla Fekeza 2022.10.30 14:35
Thank you for your amazing review!
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