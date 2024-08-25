ProTrade USDJPY

5

Only 2 copies at a price of 99 USD. Next price 149 USD


Pro Trade is a syndicator-free, fully automated scalping trading algorithm.

The core of the trading strategy is based on one of the most ancient and reliable patterns, based on the basic axioms of the Forex market - it is a strategy of breaking through strong price zones.

Price zones are formed and tracked on different TimeFrames, which increases the number of received signals and their accuracy.

Always after opening an order, a short dynamic StopLoss is placed according to the Trailing Stop system, which makes trading absolutely safe and maximally profitable.

The Expert Advisor does not need forced optimization, as many of its parameters are dynamic and are redefined independently. Thus, the relevance of the trading strategy is not lost over time.

For this reason, a minimum number of user parameters have been added to the Expert Advisor, which makes working with the program as easy as possible.

Pro Trade calculates the ratio of Take Profit and Stop Loss. and the probability of a positive outcome and only then makes a decision to enter the market.


Pro Trade:

  •  fixed SL
  •  Profitability control system by trailing stop movement
  •  best SL/TP ratio
  •  safety at any outcome
  •  testing the quality of the trading strategy on historical data for the last 20 years


Recommendations:

  •  WARNING : ECN accounts
  •  USDJPY H1
  •  leverage 1:100 or higher
  •  minimum deposit 10 USD


Parameters:

  •  Lots - selection of lot system
  •  Dynamic - dynamic lot
  •  Fix - fixed lot
  •  Magic - magic number

After purchasing the product, contact me for additional consultation... Or just if you want to chat :)

Have a nice day and great trading!















Reviews 1
Sergey Porphiryev
2282
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.11.29 18:31 
 

I believe the author’s EAs truly deserve recognition! It’s strange that my review is the first here, considering there’s a Telegram group of participants with long-term positive trading experiences.

I recently got four of the author’s EAs, including this one, and I’m beyond impressed. The EAs are performing exactly as expected based on the backtests… and those backtests are simply incredible! 🧨💥🔥🔥🔥

If you haven’t checked them out yet, do it now! You’re missing out!

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Sergey Porphiryev
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Sergey Porphiryev 2024.11.29 18:31 
 

I believe the author’s EAs truly deserve recognition! It’s strange that my review is the first here, considering there’s a Telegram group of participants with long-term positive trading experiences.

I recently got four of the author’s EAs, including this one, and I’m beyond impressed. The EAs are performing exactly as expected based on the backtests… and those backtests are simply incredible! 🧨💥🔥🔥🔥

If you haven’t checked them out yet, do it now! You’re missing out!

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