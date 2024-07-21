Scai MT5

5

Only 1 copies at a price of 299 USD. Next price 399 USD


The strategy of the trading algorithm is based on patterns of breaking through strong extrema of extremums. The Expert Advisor analyses the market and adjusts to its trends.

Scai calculates the ratio of TP and SL and the probability of a positive outcome and only then makes a decision to enter the market.

A minimum number of parameters have been added to the Expert Advisor, as all the main parameters are calculated and optimised independently.

Scai:

  •  fixed SL
  •  Profitability control system by trailing stop movement
  •  best SL/TP ratio
  •  safety at any outcome
  •  testing the quality of the trading strategy on historical data for the last 20 years

Recommendations:

  •  WARNING : ECN accounts
  •  EURUSD M5
  •  leverage 1:100 or higher
  •  minimum deposit 10 USD

Parameters:

  •  Lots - selection of lot system
  •  Dynamic - dynamic lot
  •  Fix - fixed lot
  •  Magic - magic number

After purchasing the product, contact me for additional consultation... Or just if you want to chat :)

Have a nice day and great trading!


Reviews 2
Blazy Software
65
Blazy Software 2025.11.08 14:28 
 

I want to highlight the excellent support provided by Mikita. He is extremely attentive, responds quickly, and is genuinely interested in helping, answering all questions with great patience. It's rare to find such a dedicated and approachable developer. I highly recommend him!

Sergey Porphiryev
2282
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.11.29 18:31 
 

I believe the author’s EAs truly deserve recognition! It’s strange that my review is the first here, considering there’s a Telegram group of participants with long-term positive trading experiences.

I recently got four of the author’s EAs, including this one, and I’m beyond impressed. The EAs are performing exactly as expected based on the backtests… and those backtests are simply incredible! 🧨💥🔥🔥🔥

If you haven’t checked them out yet, do it now! You’re missing out!

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Blazy Software
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Blazy Software 2025.11.08 14:28 
 

I want to highlight the excellent support provided by Mikita. He is extremely attentive, responds quickly, and is genuinely interested in helping, answering all questions with great patience. It's rare to find such a dedicated and approachable developer. I highly recommend him!

Sergey Porphiryev
2282
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.11.29 18:31 
 

I believe the author’s EAs truly deserve recognition! It’s strange that my review is the first here, considering there’s a Telegram group of participants with long-term positive trading experiences.

I recently got four of the author’s EAs, including this one, and I’m beyond impressed. The EAs are performing exactly as expected based on the backtests… and those backtests are simply incredible! 🧨💥🔥🔥🔥

If you haven’t checked them out yet, do it now! You’re missing out!

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