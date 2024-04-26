RT Pro Symbiosis

4.25

Only 2 copies at a price of 299$ USD. Next price is 399$ USD.

Recovery Manual  |  .set File  |

RT PRO Simbiosis is a fully automated trading algorithm with high performance at any distance regardless of market behavior.

It is an indicator trading strategy, which is based on the axioms of overbought and oversold markets. The core of the strategy is based on the classic indicators RSI and ATR with the addition of the author's method of tracking market sentiment.       

The Expert Advisor contains several systems of protection against unfavorable situations, including the possibility of setting up an automatic recovery system.

 

RT PRO Simbiosis combines 2 modules:

  •  trading with recovery - this is the use of the Expert Advisor for trading with subsequent restoration of the trading account balance if necessary
  •  recovery is a mode of getting out of the drawdown on the trading account, which was formed as a result of trading either by the EA itself or by other trading algorithms or as a result of manual trading.

RT Pro Simbiosis takes historical market data as a basis and on this basis makes predictions about price movements, confirming its decision with classic indicators.

RT Pro Simbiosis can be used both in aggressive trading to accelerate small deposits and in long-term conservative trading.

 

Recommendations:

  •  EURUSD
  •  H1
  •  1000 USD or 10 USD cent account for conservative trading
  •  100 USD for aggressive trading
  •  Stop Out level 10-20%

Parameters:

1. Counsellor mode - trading module selection mode:

  •  Trade + Recovery - trade with recovery
  •  Recovery - only recovery

2. RSI indicator parameter

  •  RSI Period

3. ATR indicator parameters:

  •  ATR Points
  •  ATR Period

4. Take Profit - Take Profit of the main order

5. Distance Orders - distance to opening of auxiliary orders

6. Mode Lots - lot selection mode

7. Lot

8. Optimization Int Panel - adjust the panel to the screen resolution

9. DrawdownPercent - maximum drawdown for closing orders

8. Magic

 

The Expert Advisor belongs to safe trading algorithms if the recommendations are followed.

After purchasing the product, contact me for additional consultation... Or just if you want to chat :)

Have a nice day and great trading!


Reviews 4
Samuel Piccione
169
Samuel Piccione 2025.05.12 22:16 
 

Bonjour, J'ai pris le temps, pendant 1 semaine, de tester le bot dans les moindres détails. Le bot est ultra performant pour en avoir testé des dizaines sur le marché. Je n'ai jamais vu de bot aussi précis lors des entrées. Il analyse la volatilité du marché tout en se basant sur la tendance et la suit toujours que ce soit au niveau de surachat ou de survente. La stratégie est très conservatrice. C'est à dire qu'il y a peu de trade quand le marché est calme et un peu plus quand le marché est volatile. Le tp de 425 est très bien choisi car il permet d'avoir un bon rendement même en période de faible volatilité. Le multiplicateur est très bien calculé dans le sens ou il est multiplié parfaitement par rapport à une distance de 300 points entre les ordres en cas de contre tendance. Ce qui permet donc de dégager des profits sur du longterme sans mettre le capital en danger. Biensur, nous sommes indépendant des marchés et le risque 0 n'existe pas. Les résultats passés n'engagent en rien les résultats futur en trading mais j'ai confiance en ce bot et en sa stratégie sécuritaire. J'ai longtemps cherché une stratégie stable, rentable et qui sécurise le capital et je peux vous dire que je l'ai enfin trouvé. Attention : il faut utiliser uniquement les paramètres recommandés sur un graphique de H1 sur la paire EURUSD que le développeur inclu dans la description et vous verez la magie de l'ea prendre vie. Ps: Très bon support. Le développeur répond aux moindres questions, problèmes ou même suggestions à des fins d'améliorations. La première fois je n'arrivais pas à implémenter mon ea au graphique et mon serveur VPS ne voulait pas importer le bot. Le développeur a immédiatement trouvé la solution et quelques heures plus tard il a publié une mise à jour qui m'a permis d'installer enfin l'ea sur mon compte démo. Que dire de plus ? Rapport qualité/prix plus que respecté. Je recommande à 99% (pour ne pas être trop grossier lol). Bon trading à tous !

Markus Peter Hohmann
1648
Markus Peter Hohmann 2024.10.25 23:43 
 

I bought the expert on October 10, 2024. The tests went very well with the set file that Mikita makes available for download and the results are promising. The user support is very good. The provider asks questions and offers support. The program has been running in my life account for 2 weeks and is running well. The first profits have already been realized. I will specify more later... I am currently very satisfied + can also recommend scai...

Raymond_matser
189
Raymond_matser 2024.05.17 17:49 
 

I have have it running for a couple of weeks now and it is performing good

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Samuel Piccione
169
Samuel Piccione 2025.05.12 22:16 
 

Bonjour, J'ai pris le temps, pendant 1 semaine, de tester le bot dans les moindres détails. Le bot est ultra performant pour en avoir testé des dizaines sur le marché. Je n'ai jamais vu de bot aussi précis lors des entrées. Il analyse la volatilité du marché tout en se basant sur la tendance et la suit toujours que ce soit au niveau de surachat ou de survente. La stratégie est très conservatrice. C'est à dire qu'il y a peu de trade quand le marché est calme et un peu plus quand le marché est volatile. Le tp de 425 est très bien choisi car il permet d'avoir un bon rendement même en période de faible volatilité. Le multiplicateur est très bien calculé dans le sens ou il est multiplié parfaitement par rapport à une distance de 300 points entre les ordres en cas de contre tendance. Ce qui permet donc de dégager des profits sur du longterme sans mettre le capital en danger. Biensur, nous sommes indépendant des marchés et le risque 0 n'existe pas. Les résultats passés n'engagent en rien les résultats futur en trading mais j'ai confiance en ce bot et en sa stratégie sécuritaire. J'ai longtemps cherché une stratégie stable, rentable et qui sécurise le capital et je peux vous dire que je l'ai enfin trouvé. Attention : il faut utiliser uniquement les paramètres recommandés sur un graphique de H1 sur la paire EURUSD que le développeur inclu dans la description et vous verez la magie de l'ea prendre vie. Ps: Très bon support. Le développeur répond aux moindres questions, problèmes ou même suggestions à des fins d'améliorations. La première fois je n'arrivais pas à implémenter mon ea au graphique et mon serveur VPS ne voulait pas importer le bot. Le développeur a immédiatement trouvé la solution et quelques heures plus tard il a publié une mise à jour qui m'a permis d'installer enfin l'ea sur mon compte démo. Que dire de plus ? Rapport qualité/prix plus que respecté. Je recommande à 99% (pour ne pas être trop grossier lol). Bon trading à tous !

Sergei Vasil Ev
1235
Sergei Vasil Ev 2025.02.26 14:42 
 

Blew up the battery!

Markus Peter Hohmann
1648
Markus Peter Hohmann 2024.10.25 23:43 
 

I bought the expert on October 10, 2024. The tests went very well with the set file that Mikita makes available for download and the results are promising. The user support is very good. The provider asks questions and offers support. The program has been running in my life account for 2 weeks and is running well. The first profits have already been realized. I will specify more later... I am currently very satisfied + can also recommend scai...

Raymond_matser
189
Raymond_matser 2024.05.17 17:49 
 

I have have it running for a couple of weeks now and it is performing good

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