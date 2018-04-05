Swiss knife 10
- Experts
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Denys MatiushynWith over 10 years of trading experience, I began with manual trading based on fundamental, technical, Elliott wave, cluster, candlestick analysis, etc. After encountering several setbacks with manual trading, deeper market research using Python led to a transition into algorithmic trading
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The "Swiss Knife" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading tool that allows the use of various technical indicators, tailored to your specific needs. You can customize and select which indicators will be utilized in trading. The Expert Advisor can operate on any asset, enabling you to choose the best option according to your trading preferences and goals.
Available Indicators:
- SMA (Simple Moving Average)
- RSI (Relative Strength Index)
- MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- Bollinger Bands
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Parabolic SAR
- Alligator
- CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
- Fractals
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Operating Modes:
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ALL_INDICATORS_MATCH: A trade is executed only when all activated indicators confirm the signal. This ensures high precision in trading decisions.
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SEQUENTIAL_MATCH: Signals from active indicators are gathered sequentially, and a trade is executed only after all indicators confirm the signal, enhancing reliability.
Use_SL_TP Parameter:
- Enabled Mode: Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) levels are set to automatically close positions when the target profit or loss levels are reached.
- Disabled Mode: Positions are reversed when an opposite signal appears, allowing flexible responses to market changes.