Martingale SMA
- Experts
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Denys MatiushynWith over 10 years of trading experience, I began with manual trading based on fundamental, technical, Elliott wave, cluster, candlestick analysis, etc. After encountering several setbacks with manual trading, deeper market research using Python led to a transition into algorithmic trading
- Version: 1.0
This Expert Advisor is a simple educational strategy designed to demonstrate the basics of using SMA and the Martingale system. It is suitable for trading on any asset, helping users understand basic risk management and trading principles.
Working Principle:
The strategy is based on the price's movement relative to the Simple Moving Average (SMA). The Martingale system increases the trade size after a loss.
Parameters:
- MaxConsecutiveLosses: Maximum number of consecutive losses before resetting the lot size.
- StopLoss: Stop-loss level in points.
- TakeProfit: Take-profit level in points.
- SMAPeriod: Period of the SMA for trend analysis.
Happy trading!
tested ea and martingale with sma is a edge that makes it profitable in some circumstances.