Martingale SMA

This Expert Advisor is a simple educational strategy designed to demonstrate the basics of using SMA and the Martingale system. It is suitable for trading on any asset, helping users understand basic risk management and trading principles.

Working Principle:

The strategy is based on the price's movement relative to the Simple Moving Average (SMA). The Martingale system increases the trade size after a loss.

Parameters:

MaxConsecutiveLosses : Maximum number of consecutive losses before resetting the lot size.

: Maximum number of consecutive losses before resetting the lot size. StopLoss : Stop-loss level in points.

: Stop-loss level in points. TakeProfit : Take-profit level in points.

: Take-profit level in points. SMAPeriod: Period of the SMA for trend analysis.

Happy trading!