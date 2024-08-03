HeikenashiSMA
- Experts
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Denys MatiushynWith over 10 years of trading experience, I began with manual trading based on fundamental, technical, Elliott wave, cluster, candlestick analysis, etc. After encountering several setbacks with manual trading, deeper market research using Python led to a transition into algorithmic trading
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 3 August 2024
This trading strategy uses HeikenAshi candles to smooth out market noise and 2 SMAs for more accurate market entry points. It is suitable for trading any currency pairs, commodities (e.g., gold and oil), and stocks. The strategy was tested on EURUSD with a 1-hour timeframe. Period 01.01.2024 - 27.07.2024
Recommended parameters:
- Lots = 1
- StopLoss = 490
- TakeProfit = 310
Moving averages parameters:
- FastMA = 66
- SlowMA = 32
Before starting, make sure that the Heiken Ashi indicator, located in Indicators/Examples/Heiken_Ashi, is installed.
Happy trading!