HeikenashiSMA

  • Experts
  • Denys Matiushyn
    Denys Matiushyn

    Denys Matiushyn

    5 (1)
    With over 10 years of trading experience, I began with manual trading based on fundamental, technical, Elliott wave, cluster, candlestick analysis, etc. After encountering several setbacks with manual trading, deeper market research using Python led to a transition into algorithmic trading
    5 products
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 3 August 2024

This trading strategy uses HeikenAshi candles to smooth out market noise and 2 SMAs for more accurate market entry points. It is suitable for trading any currency pairs, commodities (e.g., gold and oil), and stocks. The strategy was tested on EURUSD with a 1-hour timeframe. Period 01.01.2024 - 27.07.2024

Recommended parameters:

  • Lots = 1
  • StopLoss = 490
  • TakeProfit = 310

Moving averages parameters:

  • FastMA = 66
  • SlowMA = 32

Before starting, make sure that the Heiken Ashi indicator, located in Indicators/Examples/Heiken_Ashi, is installed.

Happy trading!


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