SmartTradeEURUSD is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the EURUSD pair on daily candles only, ensuring high accuracy and stability. Leveraging the latest machine learning technologies, the advisor analyzes market data to make optimal trading decisions.

Key settings are extremely simple: stop-loss and take-profit levels (in points) as well as position size, allowing for flexible risk and volume management. If the stop-loss or take-profit values are set to 0, they are not used in the system.

Settings recommendations:

Take-profit can be set at your discretion. I personally do not set it, as it is calculated automatically based on current market conditions.

To minimize losses, I recommend setting the stop-loss at 50 points.

I wish you successful trading and consistent results with SmartTradeEURUSD!



