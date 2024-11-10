SmartTradeEURUSD

  • Experts
  • Denys Matiushyn
    Denys Matiushyn

    Denys Matiushyn

    5 (1)
    With over 10 years of trading experience, I began with manual trading based on fundamental, technical, Elliott wave, cluster, candlestick analysis, etc. After encountering several setbacks with manual trading, deeper market research using Python led to a transition into algorithmic trading
    5 products
  • Version: 2.10
  • Updated: 10 November 2024
  • Activations: 5

SmartTradeEURUSD is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the EURUSD pair on daily candles only, ensuring high accuracy and stability. Leveraging the latest machine learning technologies, the advisor analyzes market data to make optimal trading decisions.

Key settings are extremely simple: stop-loss and take-profit levels (in points) as well as position size, allowing for flexible risk and volume management. If the stop-loss or take-profit values are set to 0, they are not used in the system.

Settings recommendations:

  • Take-profit can be set at your discretion. I personally do not set it, as it is calculated automatically based on current market conditions.
  • To minimize losses, I recommend setting the stop-loss at 50 points.

I wish you successful trading and consistent results with SmartTradeEURUSD!


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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