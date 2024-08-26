Simple Fractal scalper

Simple Fractal Scalper is a intraday scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of high market volatility, using fast moving instruments. This  EA focuses on capturing  price movements for set time interval, thereby accumulating profits over time. It employs break even and trailing stop features, which helps to lock the profit you have made. The program has 2 buttons on the chart, which are used to manually close all positions or close positions and to remove program. More information about parameters there 

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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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