Simple Fractal scalper
- Experts
- Piotr Storozenko
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 26 agosto 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Simple Fractal Scalper is a intraday scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of high market volatility, using fast moving instruments. This EA focuses on capturing price movements for set time interval, thereby accumulating profits over time. It employs break even and trailing stop features, which helps to lock the profit you have made. The program has 2 buttons on the chart, which are used to manually close all positions or close positions and to remove program. More information about parameters there