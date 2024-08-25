Simple Fractal Skalper INTRODUCTION

1. Introduction

Simple Fractal Scalper is a intraday scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of high market volatility, using fast moving instruments. This EA focuses on capturing price movements for set time interval, thereby accumulating profits over time.





2. Installation Guide

Please refer to the article on how to purchase and install a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market: [Installation Guide](https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498)





3. Parameter Settings





7

1) Trade Direction - To select the main trend Buy/ Sell /Auto

if choose Auto program set main rade based on Moving average with next 5 parameters. (I prefer to do the market analysis myself D1 and higher and manually set the main trend and use M1 for run EA)

7) Bars for Fractal - number bars program use for recognize fractals - use for set minor trend , allow open trades when minor trend switch to same as main trend and disable trades when minor trend switch in diferent direction as main.

8) Min distance between positions - minimum distance use for open next trade, with in one minor trend interval next trade open when previouse trade in profit that number point, kind of pyramide ( for example Min distance = 50 trend change in set direction Sell and open first trade @ 1000 , so next may be open @ 950 , this parameter also control not open trade too close from trades opened in previouse minor trend intervals

9) SetUp Time movement in seconds - interval of time in secondes use for generate signal

10) SetUp Point movement in points - minimum distance price need to go for generate signal

Main rule fpr open trades - price need change in SetUp Time with SetUp Point

11) Trade volume - volume for positions

12) Max nuber positions - maximum position allow open in the same time

13) TP points - number points for set takeprofit 0 - not use

14) SL points - number points for set stoploss 0 - not use

15) Trailing stop points - number points - maximum number points from current price to SL 0 - not use

16) BE activate points - number points from current price to order price in profit for activate breakeven function

17) BE lock points - number points where move SL after activated BE ( for example BUY from 1000 with BE activate points =150, BE lock points=30, when price get 1150 SL move to 1030)

18) Min profit in points for close when trend change - number points in profit should be order for close when minor trend change.

19) Dead zone in points - After minor trend change and program closed trades based on parameter Min profit in points for close when trend change , but still have opened positions in last minor trend time , program generate dead zone ( no trade zone with this parameter.

20) Magic number - individual number - EA use this number and name of instrument for provide posiotion opened by itself.

Rest is visual parameters.





For example main and minor direction sell, SetUp Time movement in seconds =5 , SetUp Point movement in points=100 , Min distance between positions = 150, current Bid=2000 If maximum price in the last 5 seconds ( SetUp Time movement in seconds ) is bigger as 2100 (current Bid + SetUp Point movement in points) and last opened position with in current minor direction interval bigger as 2150 (current Bid + Min distance between positions) and no open any trades between 2150 and 1850 and current Bid out of the Dead zone (explanation belowe) and number open all positions lower as Max nuber positions will be open new position















When minor trend change to Buy program closed all positions based on parameter 18 and generate No trade zone , based on parameter 19 and wait when minor trend change back to sell in this example.













Exit button for close all positions and remove EA from chart.



